The 2021 season didn’t go the way Missouri Western football hoped it would.
But the Griffons (5-5) travel to Jefferson City on Saturday with a chance to still finish the year above .500 when they face Lincoln (0-9) at 11 a.m. in the season finale.
A season that began with a disappointing loss at Central Oklahoma, but followed up with two home wins, quickly saw the Griffons eventually fall to 3-5. A victory would end the year one a three-game winning streak and provide momentum for a young squad.
“It all comes down to do you want to compete or not? Our kids want to compete,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “We fell short on some things here and there. We know there’s some things we have to fix.
“Following up (Senior Day) with another solid win, if we play well this weekend and do the things we’re supposed to, we can start a little bit of a trend of feeling good about ourselves.”
The Griffons’ offense has come back to life with freshman Reagan Jones under center. He has thrown for over 500 yards and a touchdown without an interception in his two starts, rushing for over 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Western has over 740 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns as a team the last two weeks. Against the last-ranked rushing defense in the MIAA, which has allowed 45 scores on the ground and nearly 300 yards per game, the goal is to do more of the same.
“We’re gonna do that for sure. When you can do that, it changes the game. That’s what we wanna do — take the soul out of those guys,” Williamson said. “If you’re unable to stop the run, what can you do? There’s nothing else you can do. We wanna set the tempo and continue to do that.”
While the past meetings haven’t been competitive, the Blue Tigers have shown the ability to score points against opponents who don’t come in prepared, led by All-American running back Hosea Franklin. With the recent uptick in the level of football the Griffons are playing, Williamson is confident in his team to be prepared for the finale.
“We’ve just gotta walk into our game, do what we do. That’s what we’ve done the last two or three games,” Williamson said. “If we do that, we should be able to walk out there, play Missouri Western football and have success.”
