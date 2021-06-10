Missouri Western head football coach Matt Williamson has reached into the Big 12 for the team's newest defensive assistant.

Williamson has announced the hiring of Fred Wyatt as the Griffons new defensive line coach. He comes to MWSU after serving as a defensive graduate assistant at Kansas State the last two seasons under Chris Klieman.

"It was an extensive search but we found our guy," Williamson said in a release. "Coach Wyatt is a bright, young coach who has tremendous knowledge of the game. He's a first-class individual who will be a great defensive line coach and will make our program better. This is a huge win for Griffon football and I can't wait to get him connected with our team."

At K-State, Wyatt worked with the Wildcats' defensive backs and was able to work alongside his father, Buddy. Wyatt is following in his father's footsteps as Buddy has spent 31 years as a defensive line coach and has worked in the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten and the AAC.

"I am thankful for the opportunity that Coach Williamson and (defensive coordinator Justin) Richter have given me as the new defensive line coach here at Missouri Western," Wyatt said. "I'm excited to get to work with a great staff at a great university. I'm looking forward to working with the young men on the defensive line and helping them succeed not only on the field but off it, as well.

Wyatt played collegiately at Northwestern for Pat Fitzgerald. He appeared in 40 games during his career, including 10 starts as a senior in 2018. Wyatt helped the Wildcats win the Big Ten West title that season and he capped off his career with a win over No. 17 Utah in the Holiday Bowl.

He had 28 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss as a senior. Wyatt finished his career with 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a pair of pass breakups and a blocked kick.

After graduation, Wyatt played professional in Japan before joining the Kansas State staff.

Wyatt replaces Scorpio Horn, who stepped down as defensive line coach earlier this month to be the first head coach of the football program at KIPP KC school, a charger academy in Kansas City.