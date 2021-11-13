Missouri Western rushed for 411 yards and tallied eight sacks in a 41-12 win Saturday against Lincoln at Dwight T. Reed Stadium in Jefferson City, Missouri.
The Griffons end the season on a three-game win streak and 6-5 overall, finishing fifth in the MIAA.
Western was led by 136 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries by freshman quarterback Reagan Jones. He also threw a 28-yard touchdown to Traveon James. The Griffons attempted just nine passes to 51 rushes.
Freshmen Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. (88), Brandon Hall (74) and Brison Cobbins (51) all finish with 50-plus yards. Six different rushers attempt five or more carries.
Senior Evan Chohon matched his career high with 18 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss with a fumble recovery. Sophomore C.J. Ravenell finished with 3.5 sacks and 6.5 TFLs. The Griffons had eight sacks and 15 TFLs. Joshua Davis (2), Arnold Crayton (1.5) and Garrett Watson (1) all tallied sacks.
The Griffons jumped ahead 7-0 on a Butler-Lawson Jr. rushing score, but a safety made it a 7-2 lead after the first quarter.
Cobbins rushed in from 13 yards out before James hauled in his fourth touchdown of the year for a 20-2 halftime lead.
Jones rushed in an 11-yard score for a 27-2 lead, and a Lincoln (0-10) field goal made it 27-5 after three quarters.
Freshman Jonas Bennett and senior Travon Harris added early rushing scores in the fourth quarter from 10 and 12 yards. Lincoln added a touchdown pass from Zamar Brake to Tori Hicks with seven minutes remaining.
