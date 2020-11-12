Just hours before Missouri Western football was set to begin a nine-hour road trip to the Lone Star State, its chance at a third football game this fall was canceled.
West Texas A&M announced late Thursday night that its game in Canyon, Texas, had been canceled due to COVID-19 testing results. The game will not be rescheduled.
Missouri Western officials told News-Press NOW that the Griffons were the team to call off the game after head coach Matt Williamson tested positive for COVID-19, and other members of the coaching staff were said to be unavailable for this weekend's game. There were no new positives among the players.
West Texas A&M did announce it intended to still play next week against Pittsburg State.
The Griffons went through the first two weeks of its fall scheduled with limited interruptions due to COVID-19, including in the defensive coaching staff, offensive line and running back groups.
Missouri Western still plans to play next weekend at Nebraska-Kearney.
Nebraska-Kearney also had its game at South Dakota School of Mines canceled due to COVID-19, while Northwest, Central Missouri and Washburn has their trio of scrimmages in recent days called off due to the coronavirus.