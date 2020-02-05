Fresh off a 9-3 season and second straight win in the Live United Bowl, Matt Williamson announced the addition of 55 players as part of his 2020 recruiting class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Williamson’s fourth class of signs includes 51 high school players and four transfers.
"This is hands down our best class yet," Williamson said. "We took care of all our team needs, and we assembled a whole separate team within this recruiting class. We landed some high caliber athletes and quite a few are turning down Division 1 FCS offers to come play for the Griffons.”
Western’s class expands beyond the Show-Me State to 14 different states. Those states include: Missouri; Colorado; Illinois; Kansas; Tennessee; Kentucky; Oklahoma; Iowa; California; Texas; Georgia; Arkansas; Mississippi; and Ohio.
The group includes a number of players from the northwest Missouri area. North Platte’s Andrew Hernandez becomes a Griffon as a wide receiver, joined by Benton offensive lineman Gage Thomas. Western also cleaned up around the KC Metro, including 18 players from Winnetonka, Bishop Miege, North Kansas City, St. Thomas Aquinas and beyond. In all, 23 players come from Missouri.
"Our coaching staff did a phenomenal job on the recruiting trail. We loaded up with a lot of skill players, which was one of our main focuses,” Williamson said. “Our staff outworked everyone and we will continue to do the same every year. Many successful years to come for Missouri Western football with this 2020 class.“
The incoming transfers including offensive lineman Tristan Kinder from St. Cloud State, which recently closed its football programs, as well as De Anza College defensive lineman Ivan Tchangam, Chaffey College linebacker Isaac Wallace and Grossmont College safety Derek Sutherland.
Graduating all five starters on the offensive lineman, the position became one of focus on National Signing Day. Western brings in 11 on the offensive line, adding nine more on the defensive front. The Griffons also hope to bolster one of the nation’s top offenses around a receiving corps returning many of its top returners by adding seven wideouts and three tight ends.
The running back corps must replace Markel Smith and Deron Thompson, though Shamar Griffith and Jared Scott will welcome in five new faces to the group.
Other positions filled include five linebackers, four defensive backs, one kicker and one quarterback. Wichita Northwest’s Regan Jones, the Kansas player of the year in his class, is a dual-threat with more than 50 total touchdowns as a senior year who is already on campus at Missouri Western. Though sophomore-to-be Anthony Vespo is expected to lead the Griffon offense in 2020 with full confidence, Jones will provide competition and add another dimension on the ground when he’s ready to contribute.
The 2020 season begins Sept. 3 at Central Oklahoma with spring practice to begin in the coming months.