Missouri Western football coach Matt Williamson speaks with reporters Wednesday on the campus of Missouri Western.

 Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western football officially introduced a signing class as part of a recruiting cycle and National Signing Day unlike any head coach Matt Williamson has ever been a part of.

The Griffons signed 29 total student-athletes, made up of 26 high-schoolers and three college transfers. The group hails from 14 different states, with Missouri bringing in the most with seven. Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas were the home of three Griffons each, while two come to St. Joe from Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee.

“It was very different this year, just the whole process of recruiting,” Williamson said. “It made it really, really challenging. We weren’t able to go out for face-to-face visits with players. There’s a lot of virtual recruiting this year. Our coaches stepped up to the challenge. … We landed a lot of really talented players and continue to grow the foundation and solidify it even stronger.”

Williamson said the Griffons attacked the recruiting cycle early in March and April for on-campus workouts and visits, and nearly every signee was committed by December. In past years, only half of the class was traditionally committed before the new year.

The group is just more than half the size of Williamson’s first four signing classes with student-athletes across the country receiving an extra year of eligibility due to championship seasons affected by COVID-19. The MIAA and Division II didn’t hold a season, though schools have the option to hold exhibitions in the spring. Western faced Central Arkansas and Pittsburg State in games in the fall, though matchups with West Texas A&M and Nebraska-Kearney were canceled due to the coronavirus.

With the extra year of players on campuses across the country, and Western listing just six seniors on its roster, he emphasized the impact it will have on next year’s high school seniors and the potential effect it will have for a few years.

“There’s no scholarships next year. It’s scary,” Williamson said. “We’re graduating six seniors who are not on our books. Everyone else is back. Across the nation, everyone’s gonna feel that.”

Western’s group including six defensive ends and four tight ends, the positions Williamson’s staff sought after the most with high-end talent but a lack of rotational players. Tight end Cam Grandy and defensive ends CJ Ravenell and Arnold Crayton were All-MIAA picks in 2019.

“Tight end and defensive end were the two positions on our football team we believed we had to get deeper,” Williamson said. “We’re taking as many as we can get. We also felt at the corner position we had to get some young ones who could run and were athletic.”

Western added quarterback Ty Baker, a transfer from Missouri State who played high school ball at Fort Osage and has four years of eligibility. Baker was recruited by former coach Dave Steckel but didn’t see the field in the fall under newly hired Bobby Petrino.

“We recruited him out of high school,” Williamson said. “I always thought he was a very talented player. He was down at Missouri State and was looking for a change. He liked exactly what we do, how we’re doing things and our culture.”

Along with Seymour, Tennessee, freshman Zak Acuff, they will join a room led by sophomore starter Anthony Vespo.

Six total players are from the Kansas City metro. In all, the signing class includes: Two quarterbacks; two running backs; two wide receivers; four tight ends; four offensive linemen; one defensive tackle; six defensive ends; four linebackers; and four defensive backs.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT-ATHLETES (26)

Zak Acuff QB 5-11 180 The King's Academy Seymour, TN

Brad Adamcik TE 6-5 230 Keller HS Keller, TX

Gregory Anderson DB 6-0 175 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College Denver, CO

Logan Boenker DE 6-4 190 Lee's Summit West HS Lee's Summit, MO

Kevondrick Carr CB 5-11 160 Coronado HS Lubbock, TX

Anthony Cirrincione TE 6-5 215 South Elgin HS South Elgin, IL

Wyatt Collingham LB 5-10 181 York HS York, NE

T'Andre Forbush DE 6-3 230 Blue Springs HS Blue Springs, MO

Ma'rrell Fountain RB 5-9 190 Olathe East HS Olathe, KS

Desmond Green DB 6-0 160 Millwood HS Oklahoma City, OK

Manny Hayes DE 6-2 225 Cartersville HS Cartersville, GA

Cody Hix OL 6-2 265 Fayetteville HS Fayetteville, AR

Drayton Huchteman OL 6-4 250 Bolivar HS Bolivar, MO

Elijah Larson LB 6-0 210 St. Paul Public HS St. Paul, NE

Brecken Manus LB 5-11 194 Ankeny HS Ankeny, IA

Will McClintock TE 6-5 240 Riesel HS Riesel, TX

Noah McGowan DE 6-5 220 Crittenden County HS Marion, KY

Javerius McGuinn CB 5-9 155 Wauconda HS Wauconda, IL

Seth Mounts LB 6-2 200 Belfry HS Belfry, KY

Trey Nesbitt DE 6-3 235 Farragut HS Knoxville, TN

Sean O'Hara OL 6-1 314 Nazareth Academy LaGrange Park, IL

Ison Robinson DT 6-0 265 Snider HS Fort Wayne, IN

Zeke Waisner DE 6-5 215 Smithville HS Smithville, MO

Gaige Warren WR 5-9 160 Park Hill South HS Riverside, MO

Joe Washington WR 6-0 227 Heritage Hall School Oklahoma City, OK

Jayden Williams RB 5-10 220 Heritage Hall School Oklahoma City, OK

TRANSFER STUDENT-ATHLETES (3)

Ty Baker QB 6-2 206 Missouri State (4 years left) Independence, MO

P.J. Braun OL 6-5 300 Stephen F. Austin (2 years left) Reno, NV

Nathan Midkiff TE 6-2 215 Wayne State College (4 years left) Catawissa, MO

BY POSITION

QB (2) – Zak Acuff, Ty Baker

RB (2) – Ma'rrell Fountain, Jayden Williams

WR (2) – Gaige Warren, Joe Washington

TE (4) – Brad Adamcik, Anthony Cirrincione, Nathan Midkiff, Will McClintock

OL (4) – P.J. Braun, Cody Hix, Drayton Huchteman, Sean O'Hara

DT (1) – Ison Robinson

DE (6) – Logan Boenker, T'Andre Forbush, Manny Hayes, Noah McGowan, Trey Nesbitt, Zeke Waisner

LB (4) – Wyatt Collingham, Elijah Larson, Brecken Manus, Seth Mounts

DB (4) – Gregory Anderson, Kevondrick Carr, Desmond Green, Javerius McGuinn

BY STATE (14)

Missouri (7) – Ty Baker, Logan Boenker, T'Andre Forbush, Drayton Huchteman, Zeke Waisner, Gaige Warren, Nathan Midkiff

Illinois (3) – Anthony Cirrincione, Javerius McGuinn, Sean O'Hara

Oklahoma (3) – Desmond Green, Joe Washington, Jayden Williams

Texas (3) – Brad Adamcik, Kevondrick Carr, Will McClintock

Kentucky (2) – Noah McGowan, Seth Mounts

Nebraska (2) – Wyatt Collingham, Elijah Larson

Tennessee (2) – Zak Acuff, Trey Nesbitt

Arkansas (1) – Cody Hix

Colorado (1) – Gregory Anderson

Georgia (1) – Manny Hayes

Indiana (1) – Ison Robinson

Iowa (1) – Brecken Manus

Kansas (1) – Ma'rrell Fountain

Nevada (1) – P.J. Braun

BIOS

Zak Acuff

QB | 5-11 | 180

Seymour, TN (The King's Academy)

Four-Year Letterman … Two-time Team Captain … 2020 1st Team All-State, All-Region and All-County … Holds school records for Passing Yards in a Game, Passing Yards in a Season, Passing TDs in a Game, Passing TDs in a Season … Selected to the Tennessee vs. Kentucky Future Stars Game.

Brad Adamcik

TE | 6-5 | 230

Keller, TX (Keller HS)

Two-Year varsity starter on both sides of the ball at TE and DE … All-District at TE and DE as a Junior and Senior

Gregory Anderson

DB | 6-0 | 175

Denver, CO (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College)

Excelled on the track as he was a state qualifier as a freshman in 110M hurdles and 300M hurdles … 2021 VA Showcase qualifier and placed 8th in the nation in the 55M hurdles.

Ty Baker

QB | 6-2 | 206

Independence, MO (Missouri State / Fort Osage HS)

Redshirted in 2019 at Missouri State … graduated from Fort Osage High School

Logan Boenker

DE | 6-4 | 190

Lee's Summit, MO (Lee's Summit West HS)

Honorable Mention All-Conference … led team in tackles for loss

P.J. Braun

OL | 6-5 | 300

Reno, NV (Stephen F. Austin / Butte College / North Valley HS)

Transfer from Stephen F Austin with 2 years of eligibility left … Played at Butte College prior to SFA

Kevondrick Carr

CB | 5-11 | 160

Lubbock, TX (Coronado HS)

2020 Honorable Mention All-Conference WR/DB … Two-time District Champion in 2018 and 2020 … Three-time Bi-District Champion and Three-time Area Champion in 2018, 2019 and 2020

Anthony Cirrincione

TE | 6-5 | 215

South Elgin, IL (South Elgin HS)

Three-year varsity starter on both sides of the ball at TE and DE … Offensive MVP as a Junior … Played for the USA National Team twice … Played in the O/D All-American Bowl 2020 … Will play his senior football season in spring of 2021

Wyatt Collingham

LB | 5-10 | 181

York, NE (York HS)

Honorable Mention All-State … Two-time Honorable Mention All-District … State Runner-up … State Quarterfinalist … Two-time District champion … Four-year letter winner … 2020 team Hitman Award … 1000 lb. club member … Track state medalist in the pole vault … Two-time state qualifier … Four-year letter winner

T'Andre Forbush

DE | 6-3 | 230

Blue Springs, MO (Blue Springs HS)

2020 Blue Springs Defensive Lineman of the Year

Ma'rrell Fountain

RB | 5-9 | 190

Olathe, KS (Olathe East HS)

First-team All-State … First Team All-Sunflower League … Team Captain … All-time Rushing TD leader at Olathe East

Desmond Green

DB | 6-0 | 160

Oklahoma City, OK (Millwood HS)

State champion in football … Two-time state qualifier on the track in 110 and 300 Hurdles … Class president … National Technical Honor Society … OSSAA Student Advisory Panel

Manny Hayes

DE | 6-2 | 225

Cartersville, GA (Cartersville HS)

Honorable Mention All-State … First Team All-Region … Team captain … State semifinalist

Cody Hix

OL | 6-2 | 265

Fayetteville, AR (Fayetteville HS)

All-State as a senior … Honorable Mention All-Conference as a junior … Three-time Player of the Week

Drayton Huchteman

OL | 6-4 | 250

Bolivar, MO (Bolivar HS)

Three-year varsity starter … 2020 Second Team All-State … 2020 First Team All-Area Defense … 2020 First Team All-District offense and defense … 2020 First Team All-SWMFBCA … 2019 Second Team All-SWMFBCA … 2018 & 2019 First Team Ozark Independent All-Conference … Two-time state wrestling runner-up at 220 lb.

Elijah Larson

LB | 6-0 | 210

St. Paul, NE (St. Paul Public HS)

Nebraska Mr. Football Runner-up … Three-time Class C1 All-State RB … 5,700 career yard and 87 TDs … Nebraska State Class C record for most career TDs (100) and most points scored in a career (604) … All-Class Offensive Captain. All-Huskerland LB … Class C1 Honorary Captain … First Team All-Class Super State … Four-year starter on both sides of the ball … Two-time state track qualifier

Brecken Manus

LB | 5-11 | 194

Ankeny, IA (Ankeny HS)

2020 First Team All-State, First Team All-District, Elite All-State team … State champion … 77.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL and 1 interception in 2020 … 2019 Third Team All-State, First Team All-District … 2018 First Team All-District

Will McClintock

TE | 6-5 | 240

Riesel, TX (Riesel HS)

Four-year varsity starter on both sides of the ball … 2020 First Team All-District TE, Second Team All-District LB … 2019 First Team All-District QB … First Team Academic All-State

Noah McGowan

DE | 6-5 | 220

Marion, KY (Crittenden County HS)

2020 First Team All-Western Kentucky Conference

Javerius McGuinn

CB | 5-9 | 155

Wauconda, IL (Wauconda HS)

2019 Football Captain's Award, Honorable Mention All-Area, All-Conference … 2018 All-Conference … 2019 NLCC 100-meter dash champion … Three-time All-Conference Track

Nathan Midkiff

TE | 6-2 | 215

Catawissa, MO (Wayne State / Pacific HS)

Redshirted his only season at Wayne State … Graduated from Pacific HS … Team captain and MVP as a senior …

Seth Mounts

LB | 6-2 | 200

Belfry, KY (Belfry HS)

2020 Third Team All-State, First Team All-District … 2019 Honorable Mention All-State … 2019 AAA state champion

Trey Nesbitt

DE | 6-3 | 235

Knoxville, TN (Farragut HS)

2020 First Team All-Region … Named top 10 defensive lineman in Knoxville

Sean O'Hara

OL | 6-1 | 314

LaGrange Park, IL (Nazareth Academy)

2020 First Team All-Area and All-Conference … Best of the Best Boom Showcase MVP … 1500 lbs. club … Prep Redzone top 15 offensive lineman

Ison Robinson

DT | 6-0 | 265

Fort Wayne, IN (Snider HS)

2020 First Team All-Conference and All-Area … Defensive team MVP … Led team in TFLs

Zeke Waisner

DE | 6-5 | 215

Smithville, MO (Smithville HS)

2020 First Team All-District, Second Team All-Conference

Gaige Warren

WR | 5-9 | 160

Riverside, MO (Park Hill South HS)

2020 First Team All-District, Second Team All-Conference, Third team All-State

Joe Washington

WR | 6-0 | 227

Oklahoma City, OK (Heritage Hall School)

Three-year varsity starter … Four-time district champion … Two-time state champion … 50-3 in high school career … Two-year starter in basketball and state runner-up

Jayden Williams

RB | 5-10 | 220

Oklahoma City, OK (Heritage Hall School)

2020 Top 10 RB in Oklahoma … 2020 All-District … Four-year letterwinner … Team captain … Four-time district champion … Two-time state champion … 50-3 in high school career

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.