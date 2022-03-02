KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rogers State big man Joey Saracco finished a layup while being fouled in the final 30 seconds, flipping a one-point deficit to a lead and ending Missouri Western’s season with a 52-49 result.
The seventh-seeded Griffons end their season in the first round of the MIAA Tournament with a 14-17 record. No. 10 Rogers State advances to face No. 2 Northwest Missouri State at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the MIAA Quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.
“It’s always disappointing when you end your season with a loss,” Western coach Will Martin said. “We didn’t finish the way we wanted to; not just tonight, but the entire season.”
Freshman Justin Bubak led the Griffons with 13 points, knocking down 3 of 8 3-point attempts. He had a contested look from the corner as the horn sounded, but it rimmed out to deliver the Hillcats the upset.
Freshman Taye Fields added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Q Mays finished with eight points, six assists and five rebounds.
Neither team led by more than six points, with both teams reaching the mark in the first half.
Rogers led 41-36 with 13:08 to play. Western responded with a 7-0 run that included a Bubak 3-pointer to regain the lead.
The lead was in the balance in the final minutes as Fields hit a 3-pointer to go up 46-45 with 3:19 left. Rogers free throws were answered by a Mays layup, and Saracco tied the game with one free throw.
“It felt like it was a one-point game for like eight minutes or so. I mean, every basket’s huge regardless,” sophomore Will Eames said. “That last 10-minute stretch it just felt like every stop was important. … They played good defense and it kind of came down to who’s gonna score the last bucket, and they did, so credit to them.”
Mays made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:36 to play and missed a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left before Saracco’s go-ahead basket and free throw.
“You can tell both teams were struggling to find a rhythm from the outside,” Rogers State head coach Justin Barkley said. “We wanted to get as close as we could to the rim.”
Devin Pullum led Rogers State with 20 points and four assists while Saracco finished with nine.
Western shoe just 25 percent (7 of 28) in the second half and 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
MIAA Tournament Schedule/Results
Women's Game 1 - No. 9 Washburn, 59, No. 8 Pittsburg State 53
Women's Game 2 - No. 7 Central Oklahoma 88, No. 10 Emporia State 53
Men's Game 1 - No. 9 Northeastern State 60, No. 8 Central Missouri 49
Men's Game 2 - No. 10 Rogers State 52, No. 7 Missouri Western 49
--
Thursday, March 3 - Quarterfinals Day 1
Women's Game 3 - No. 1 Missouri Southern vs. No. 9 Washburn - 12 p.m.
Women's Game 4 - No. 2 Fort Hays State vs. No. 7 Central Oklahoma - 2:15 p.m.
Men's Game 3 - No. 1 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Northeastern State - 6 p.m.
Men's Game 4 - No. 2 Northwest Missouri vs. No. 10 Rogers State - 8:15 p.m.
--
Friday, March 4 - Quarterfinals Day 2
Women's Game 5 - No. 4 Central Missouri vs. No. 5 Missouri Western - 12 p.m.
Women's Game 6 - No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney vs. No. 6 Northwest Missouri - 2:15 p.m.
--
Men's Game 5 - No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 5 Emporia State - 6 p.m.
Men's Game 6 - No. 3 Fort Hays State vs. No. 6 Missouri Southern - 8:15 p.m.
--
Saturday, March 5 - Semifinals
Women's Game 7 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 - 12 p.m.
Women's Game 8 - Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2:15 p.m.
Men's Game 7 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 - 6 p.m.
Men's Game 8 - Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6 - 8:15 p.m.
--
Sunday, March 6 - Championship
Women's Game 9 - Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 - 1 p.m.
Men's Game 9 - Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 - 3:30 p.m.
