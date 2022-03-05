KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After garnering an 11-point lead over top-seeded Missouri Southern, it became a tale of two halves for the No. 5-seeded Missouri Western women.
The Griffons ultimately fell 65-58 to the MIAA Co-Champion Lions on Saturday in the MIAA Tournament semifinals at Municipal Auditorium.
The Griffons (21-9) trailed by two points at 19-17 through one, then closed out the opening half on a 9-2 run to take a 43-35 lead over the Lions (24-5) at the break.
“We really can beat anyone on any day if we execute, if we finish,” Missouri Western freshman Jordan Cunningham said. “I thought we played really, really hard in the first half. I feel like we definitely could’ve done more in the second half.”
Western shot 84.6% (11 of 13) and made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the first half, but the Lions responded by limiting the Griffons to just 15 second-half points to slowly chip away and secure a seven-point victory.
The Griffons committed 26 turnovers compared to Missouri Southern's eight.
“I just didn’t think we were very tough and I thought they exposed that,” Whitaker said.
MIAA Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year Lacy Stokes finished with a game-high 31 points, guiding the Lions into the MIAA Tournament Championship game on Sunday.
Missouri Western sophomore Connie Clarke led the Griffons with 11 points, while freshman Alyssa Bonilla chipped in 10. Jordan Cunningham led the way with nine rebounds.
The Griffons shot 47.8% from the field but were plagued by the turnovers.
The Griffons now await the NCAA Division II selection show Sunday night. Western held the No. 8 seed in the latest NCAA Central Regional rankings with the top eight teams earning a spot to the NCAA D-II Tournament.
“I’m super proud of our team. I think we’ve had a great year and a lot of great moments,” Whitaker said. “We hope we can keep playing, but time will tell.”
