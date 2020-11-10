One year ago, Candi Whitaker had to spend the extra time in practice explaining the details. It was just her first year leading the Missouri Western women’s basketball program, and she had returners and a group of transfers to get caught up to speed.
While that was draining some days, it’s become a different feeling in the gym in 2020. With portions of the offseason taken away and the alterations to daily life due to COVID-19, Whitaker has learned to embrace the daily grind.
“We try to have as much fun as we can when we come to practice. I'm more laid back than I've ever been,” Whitaker told reports during Tuesday’s 2020 MIAA Virtual Basketball Media Day. “We are rolling with it. It's gonna be OK. We're gonna keep getting better. We're gonna do everything in our power to be as good as we can be and enjoy our year and enjoy our season, whatever that may look like.”
In the other hours the gym is used by Will Martin and the Griffon men, the teaching has become much faster. Whitaker must spend the time to get six freshmen and three transfers up to speed, while Martin’s group includes just two freshmen and one transfer around 14 players with more than one year of experience in the system.
“Anytime you have a veteran group, the ability to process and apply becomes expedited because they don’t have the freshman feelings and nerves,” Martin said. “Now that we have a group that’s been through it … they have a different type of confidence. Anytime you have a group that’s been there, it allows them to have internal confidence. You can feel that when you walk into a practice.”
Martin’s first year leading the program comes with the luxury of junior, Tyrell Carroll, a first-team all-league guard, the league’s freshman of the year in Will Eames, along with a long time of talented players that helped the Griffons to a fourth-place finish in the MIAA.
From being picked 14th and 11th in the preseason the last two years, the MIAA’s coaches voted them fifth, just one point back of Rogers State. Much of that will be because of the Griffons’ ability to play double-digit players without losing a step. Sophomores Reese Glover and Jaron Thames were two of the league’s best freshmen a year ago, while Alex John joined the league and instantly became a premier rim defender. Along with All-American junior college transfer JaQuaylon Mays and highly touted freshman Justin Bubak, who entertained offers from other MIAA contenders, the Griffons welcome in Lafayette grad Caleb Bennett after he redshirted a year ago to rehab an ACL.
“Our strength is our depth. We have 17 players, and in this COVID world, I think that's gonna play to our advantage,” Martin said. “I’m just as confident in my first guy as I am my 17th.”
Meanwhile for Whitaker, her squad must plug in players to replace four All-MIAA selections with three graduates and senior Corbyn Cunningham likely out for the season due to an injury. While three transfers provide hope to be the immediate spark toward a run in the MIAA, the excitement comes in a group of six freshmen, a rarity in the Griffon program.
“They’re freshmen, so there’s gonna be a learning curve, but they’re the right kind of freshmen,” Whitaker said. “They’re in the gym all the time, they’re studying basketball, and I think they’re really talented. They’re all different, every single one of them brings something different to the table. It’s really important that we develop them and put them in situations to be successful.
“It’s a matter of rebuilding, reloading, and maybe you look a little different.”