Missouri Western men's basketball will hold their second youth camp of the summer next week at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Scoring FLOW Camp will provide young players with an opportunity to improve their skills while under the direction of Missouri Western coaching staff and players with an emphasis on different ways of scoring the basketball. Throughout camp, athletes will be provided with skill work and insight on how they can grow and develop their game through fundamentals after the camp.
Head coach Will Martin and members of the team will also discuss what FLOW is and what it means to our program while adding competitive fun skill games.
The camp will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 26-28.
Registration is now open at griffonmbbcamps.com. For more information on these camps, email assistant coach Jon Hood at jhood4@missouriwestern.edu.
