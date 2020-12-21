Missouri Western State University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced the hiring of Dave Riggert as the athletic department's marketing and communications director, while maintaining his role as the "Voice of the Griffons" for Griffon radio and MIAA Network play-by-play.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to officially bring Dave into the department," Looney said. "Anyone who has heard Dave call a Griffon game over the last decade knows that his talent and enthusiasm is unmatched, but his-behind-the-scenes work ethic and preparation will make him a tremendous and unique fit for our communications position. We believe we already have the best digital media department in the country. To have Dave in-house will only strengthen our position as an industry leader in that field."
Riggert's addition to the marketing and communications department, which includes Brett Esely (senior associate athletics director-external relations) and Ryan Menley (executive producer of digital media), solidifies a staff with a now-combined 50-plus years of experience in working with and covering Missouri Western Athletics.
"Anyone who follows or is associated with Griffon Athletics already knows, loves and respects Dave," said Esely. "What they don't see is the meticulous preparation and behind-the-scenes work that he puts into every broadcast. That dedication will help make him a tremendous fit for his role as marketing and communications director."
"I am honored and excited to now 'officially' be a part of the Missouri Western Athletic Department," said Riggert. "I want to thank Josh, Brett and Ryan for helping pave the way for this opportunity. I have worked closely with the staff and coaches over the past 10 years of broadcasting Griffon games and am humbled to now be part of an athletic department and university that I absolutely love."
Riggert served as the sports director for Eagle Radio in St. Joseph from 2009-2020, and has been the play-by-play voice for the Griffons since 2010. Prior to his arrival in St. Joseph, he was the sports director at Salina Media Group in Salina, Kansas from 2009-2010.
A native of Superior, Nebraska, Dave graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and was a four-year letter winner and two-time team captain of the Husker Track & Field team.
Riggert lives in St. Joseph with his wife, Breann and three sons, Maxx, Quinn and Kree. He will begin his duties on January 4th, 2021.