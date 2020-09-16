Missouri Western announced its five additions to the Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2020 presented by Rogers Pharmacy. This year's Hall of Fame inductee class consists of three former MWSU student-athletes, a current head coach, and one team.
Roger Allen was a standout offensive lineman for Griffon Football in the mid-2000s for which he was a staple in the starting lineup all four years of his career. He was named First Team All-MIAA three times as well as being a three-time Don Hansen Gazette Honorable Mention All-America selection. In his first season, Allen was named MIAA Co-Freshman of the Year and Honorable Mention All-MIAA. Allen went on to play four seasons in the NFL spending time with the then St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Softball coach Jen Bagley Trotter has cemented herself among the all-time great coaches in NCAA Division II Softball. Her 649 career wins not only ranks her first all-time in MWSU history, but also makes her the winningest coach in MIAA history.
Jackie Bishop was a dominant presence in the circle for the Griffon Softball team from 2011-14. Her name tops the record books with 96 wins, 977 strikeouts, a 1.44 ERA, 828 innings, 142 appearances, 105 complete games, and 29 shutouts.
Brandon Simmons arrived on campus as an immediate aide to the Griffon Baseball starting rotation and left as the best starting pitcher in program and MIAA history. Simmons was a three-time All-MIAA selection including twice being a first team selection between 2010 and 2013.
Lastly, the 1997-98 Griffon Men's Basketball team becomes the third of Coach Tom Smith's teams to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. The team finished with a 23-7 record including going 13-3 in the MIAA which tied for a conference championship and a tournament title.
Formal induction weekend was scheduled for October 23-24 but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new induction date will be announced in the near future.