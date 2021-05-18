The Kentucky pipeline is continuing to grow for Missouri Western men's basketball.
Will Martin announced the addition of Perry Stevenson to his staff ahead of his second season in 2021-22. Stevenson joins Martin, assistant Ty Danielson and newly signed assistant Jon Hood.
Stevenson and Hood played at Kentucky during the 2009-10 season when Martin was a student manager.
Stevenson appeared in 134 games in four years under Billie Gillespie, Tubby Smith and John Calipari at Kentucky. He's seventh in career blocks in 159 and finished with 602 points and 490 rounds.
Stevenson played professionally from 2010-13 between the NBA D League and overseas in Portugal.
Stevenson has since been an assistant high school coach in Kentucky and Louisiana before stepping away, ultimately returning to work summer camps and youth leagues in Kentucky.
"Perry was a huge part of our success at Kentucky, and will be instrumental in helping us establish the new standard at Missouri Western," said Martin. "With his experience as a starting big in the SEC and as a pro, he brings a unique vantage point of what it takes to develop into a consistent everyday player at the highest level."
