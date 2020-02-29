Up just one going into his final half of basketball at MWSU Fieldhouse, senior Tyus Millhollin capped his home career in grand style.
Millhollin made a single-game record 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points as the Griffons scored 58 second-half points to down Washburn 94-80 on Saturday.
“It feels good. My teammates found me. I think it’s the sleeve, honestly,” he said jokingly, tugging at the white padding on his right arm. Upon learning he had eight 3-pointers, tying Reese Glover’s single-game record, he set his sights higher.
“I was like, Oh, I’m gonna get 10. I was striving for 10. It felt great to go out on a high note like that.”
Known for his high energy, it got the best of Millhollin early on in his Senior Day game. He suffered from a turnover and foul in the opening 90 seconds and was quickly replaced.
Upon his return, he made his first 3-pointer seconds later to cut Washburn’s lead to 15-10.
“He was unconscious, (but) he wasn’t very good in the first two minutes,” head coach Sundance Wicks joked. “I had to take him out. You’ve gotta calm these emotions on Senior Night. When Tyus is locked in, he’s really, really good ... and there’s not a better shooter in the country.”
Both teams then went scoreless for the next four minutes before Reese Glover swished home a pair of 3-pointers. Western (17-13, 13-6 MIAA) didn’t gain its first lead until a layup by Tyrell Carroll with 4:46 left in the opening half.
His jumper in the final 10 seconds of the stanza gave him 10 points and put Western ahead.
The Griffons would lead the rest of the way, opening the second half on a 13-2 run. The span included a pair of 3-pointers by Millhollin and one by Jaron Thames in two minutes.
Washburn came back to get within eight points in the ensuing minutes, but never wigged any closer.
Millhollin’s fifth 3-pointer of the game extended the lead and got the party starters with a Thames and-one not far behind.
Millhollin broke the single-game record with his ninth 3-pointer with 1:11 to game and was set to exit following a timeout. Per his request, he stayed in and was granted one more shot.
“I wanted to take Tyus out,” Wicks said. “He said, ‘Nope, I want one more.’ I said, ‘If you take one more, you better make one more.’”
He buried it with 45 seconds to play and left to celebratory hugs from his teammates, giving him his 10th make in 15 attempts and extending his career high.
“That doesn’t even matter now. I’m focused on this upcoming week,” Millhollin said. “We’re gonna lock in this week and stay in the gym.”
In revenge of an 86-76 loss on Jan. 9 in Topeka, the Griffons cemented their No. 4 finish in the conference without MIAA Freshman of the Year candidate Will Eames, who missed a second straight game with an ankle injury. Carroll finished with 20 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Thames finished with 14 points as Glover added 13 on 5-of-8 shooting, contributing three of Western’s program-record 16 3-pointers on 29 shots.
The 13 MIAA wins is as many as the previous three seasons combined and the most in 18 years. Millhollin was honored alongside Beau Baker and Jason Jones for Senior Day.
The Griffons will face Washburn again at 6 p.m. Friday in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals.
Western women 69,
Washburn 39
A Senior Day for six players ended with five of them leaving the court at the same time, serenaded by a standing ovation in the closing seconds on a 69-39 win against Washburn.
The Griffons (21-7, 13-6) limited the Ichabods to 15 field goals and a 1-of-16 mark from 3-point range while the six seniors combined for 47 points.
“You want them to have great memories when they reflect back on Senior Night,” head coach Candi Whitaker said. “Winning is a big part of that. Happy that we’re continuing to play at a high level.”
After leading 31-20 at half — including a 12-0 run between the first and second quarters — the Griffons outscored the Ichabods 38-19 the rest of the way, forcing 22 turnovers on the night.
“It’s an awesome way to win games because it’s some you can do every night,” Whitaker said of her team’s deference. “It’s controllable based on effort, energy and awareness. That’s gotta give us a great peace of mind.”
That included Corbyn Cunningham scoring seven of her game-high 17 points in the third.
Katrina Roenfeldt added 11 points with three made 3-pointers. Anastacia Johnson and Simone Walker added 10 points each, with Chris Wilson (9) and Kylee Williams (7) combining for 16 in their final home games.
The Griffons finished in a tie for fourth but will be the No. 6 seed in the MIAA Tournament, set to face No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney at 2:15 p.m. Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.