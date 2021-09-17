No. 12-ranked Northwest volleyball lost its unique home opener inside the Hughes Fieldhouse, falling in three sets to No. 7 Central Missouri on Friday.
The Jennies won by set scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18, improving to 9-1 and 2-0 in MIAA play. Northwest falls to 7-2 with its MIAA-opening loss.
Northwest home games will be played in the Hughes Fieldhouse due to roofing issues with Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats drew 714 fans Friday.
Northwest hit at .116% or worse in all three sets.
Northwest travels to Missouri Western at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Western soccer settles for tie
The Griffons overcame a quick 1-0 deficit for a 2-1 lead at halftime but settled for a 2-2 tie in a non-conference bout at Missouri Southern on Friday.
After a Southern goal in the 17th minute, Jaden Skinner scored on an assist from Elizabeth Musilek in the 33rd minute to tie the game at one apiece.
Lauren Street’s penalty kick gave Western a 2-1 halftime lead.
Southern’s Maya Greenquist scored in the 51st to eventually end the game in a tie, despite 44 combined shots and 22 combined saves.
Bearcat soccer falls
Northwest fell to 2-3 on the season with a 3-0 loss to No. 18 UCM.
Northwest mustered up just five shots compared to UCM’s 14 in the first half alone for a 2-0 lead.
Northwest hosts Missouri Western at 1 p.m. Sunday.
