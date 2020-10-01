With winter sports teams just two weeks from practice opening, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association is intending to compete.
The MIAA CEO Council voted this week to begin its basketball season as scheduled with practices Oct. 15 and games beginning Nov. 18 and 19, following NCAA testing protocols.
The NCAA Sports Science Institute’s Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball recommends teams create a tier system within programs, testing three times weekly on nonconsecutive days. The MIAA will proceed as planned, but the CEO Council noted concerns about the testing recommendations and travel considerations, which suggests same-day travel.
“It does incite some hope and optimism that was lacking in the past, just waiting to hear and know,” said Will Martin, first-year Missouri Western men’s basketball coach. “There’s still a bit of unknown and we’re not gonna diminish that or hide from that. It makes us hopeful and gives us something to work for.”
With the news, Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State basketball teams will take the court in preparation for opening on the road Nov. 19 at Rogers State and Northeastern State, respectively. The MIAA didn’t announce any further details, including the possibility of fans.
“I’ve always believed we were gonna play and have a season. I feel good about it,” said Western women’s basketball coach Candi Whitaker. “We understand the uncertainty that we’re in, that things can change and things change weekly. We’re preparing and are gonna be ready to play.”
As of now, the MIAA is set to play a 22-game conference-only schedule. The NCAA hasn’t announced any rulings on winter championships after canceling fall championships for the 2020-21 year, though the Division II Council was scheduled to meet Thursday.
Also in the MIAA, the CEO Council decided each institution can start at their discretion regarding indoor track and wrestling, though there will be no formal schedules.
For the upcoming spring, there will not be a formal football schedule or champion. MIAA football programs will be permitted to set up no more than four joint practices, scrimmages, or games with outside competition or other MIAA members this spring as each member institution deems appropriate for its program. Missouri Western, Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney have already announced schedules for fall competition of up to five games.
The MIAA is currently planning on holding volleyball and women’s soccer seasons in the spring, though further details are being discussed.