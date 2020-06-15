A reduction in postseason teams and alterations to regular season schedules are among a number of measures approved by the MIAA CEO Council on Monday.
The group approved significant changes to the regular seasons for multiple sports, including football and men’s and women’s basketball, and reduced the number of teams that will advance to postseason conference tournaments as cost-saving measures for MIAA institutions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA approved to lower the maximum and minimum number of contests allowed for the 2020-21 season, which led to an approved 10-game football schedule and the elimination of non-conference action in men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer. Among the alterations to scheduled is the elimination of the SCB National Hall of Fame Classic, which was canceled last week for the men’s basketball teams of Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western.
The MIAA football season, which will be released Tuesday, will feature 10 conference games and the elimination of Thursday games. The MIAA recently conducted a blind draw after the NCAA reduced the season from 11 games to 10, and every team will have Week 1 off, with the likely opening games taking place Saturday, September 12.
Basketball will see the elimination of all non-conference action, as the seasons will consist of scrimmages, exhibitions and a 22-game conference schedule. The MIAA was already slated to move from 19 to 22 conference games during the 2020-21 season. The MIAA Tournament will also be reduced from five days to four with the top eight teams advancing rather than the top 10.
In baseball, mid-week games will be moved to weekend series with MIAA series scheduled for two days. The baseball postseason tournament will be conducted over one weekend with an eight-team double-elimination bracket. The softball conference schedule will not be altered, and the postseason will mimic baseball’s tournament.
Postseason contests for track, golf and tennis will be reduced from three days to two, and the volleyball tournament will be a two-day event at the highest seeds for six total teams.
The women’s soccer schedule will keep the conference schedule intact and alter each team’s non-conference games against MIAA opponents. The final week will feature a flex schedule to determine four teams that will advance to the MIAA Tournament, while the other four teams will face off based on geographic proximity. The tournament will take place over one weekend with the four winners from the flex week.
The MIAA will release volleyball and soccer schedules on Wednesday, basketball schedules on Thursday and baseball, softball and tennis on Friday.