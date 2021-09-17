(RV) Emporia State (2-0) at Missouri Western (1-1)
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Spratt Stadium
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
The Griffons are still finding their rhythm on offense, though strides were made in terms of big plays and the run game in Week 2. Though stats haven’t been made available, freshmen Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. and Brandon Hall have emerged as the lead candidates in the backfield. Butler-Lawson Jr. had over 100 yards in Week 2 and now has three rushing scores on the year, while Hall brings a change of pace and run-after-catch ability. Cooper Burton led the Griffons in receiving again, highlighted by an 86-yard catch-and-run touchdown in Week 2. Western will continue to deploy two quarterbacks, led by sophomore Anthony Vespo with freshman Reagan Jones providing more of a run threat. The Hornet defense has allowed an average of just 14 points in their first two games, ranking third in rush defense at 62 ypg and first in pass defense at 141.5 ypg. Cade Harelson and Dawson Hammes are tops in the MIAA with 5 and 4 TFLs.
Advantage: EMPORIA ST
When EMPORIA ST has the ball
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason has gotten off to a fast start offensively. Gleason is leading the MIAA in passing yards, touchdown passes, completion percentage, and total offense. He’s averaging 303.5 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions on 68.3% passing. The Hornets are second in the MIAA at 34.5 ppg. Three different receivers average more than 50 yards with touchdowns to their names, while the Hornets also average 137 yards on the ground. Western’s defense has only allowed 14 second-half points in two games, including a shutout in Week 1. Kobe Cummings and Dominic Chapa scored defensive touchdowns last week while D.J. Stirgus and Sam Webb finished with multiple pass defenses. Emporia was held to 189 yards passing in a 28-0 Western win in 2019.
Advantage: WESTERN
LAST TIME OUT
Missouri Western 28, Emporia State 0 — Wyatt Steigerwald threw for 3 TDs as the Griffons defense pitched a shutout with three sacks and an interception.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — Western 42, Emporia State 28
2017 — Emporia State 30, Western 27
2016 — Emporia State 27, Western 14
2015 — Emporia State 17, Western 3
NOTABLE
The Griffons have outscored the Hornets 50-0 in the last five quarters between the two. … The Griffons have won the last 2 meetings after dropping 5 straight in the series. … Both teams have just one offensive senior in the two-deep depth chart.
