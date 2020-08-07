Just days after the NCAA Division II Presidents Council canceled championships for the upcoming fall athletics season, the MIAA is still weighing all options.
The NCAA announced this week holding fall championships "in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council, in a statement Wednesday.
The MIAA met in the aftermath of the NCAA's decision and has yet to make a decision on the upcoming fall. The MIAA CEO Council will meet again Aug. 13.
As of Wednesday, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had announced they wouldn't compete in fall athletics. That included six of the 16 conferences that sponsor football.
"Like last winter and spring, our hearts break again for MIAA student-athletes and coaches who will not have an opportunity this fall to compete for NCAA national championships. Our student-athletes train to be the best in the country in their particular sport, and it is very difficult to accept when that pinnacle event is taken away," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said in a statement Friday.
The new NCAA COVID-19 mitigation requirements include Testing Protocols for all student-athletes and key athletics personnel and legal and insurance restrictions for schools that decide to practice or compete this fall in any sport.
The MIAA and Division II have seen turns multiple times since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled winter and spring sports championships earlier in 2020.
Over the summer, the NCAA announced reduced maximum and minimum contest limits to help universities in a financial crisis as the fallout from the pandemic, forcing the MIAA to redraw the majority of sport schedules. The league announced July 21 it would be delaying the start of practices until Aug. 31 and wouldn't hold competitions until Sept. 28. The move cut multiple contests from the fall slate but offered flexibility to add games onto the end of the season or into the spring, depending on decisions made by the NCAA.
"As an Association, we are committed to exploring every option available for MIAA student-athletes and coaches to be engaged in meaningful intercollegiate athletic activities this fall. Our commitment remains that we will do this in a healthy and safe environment for MIAA students, coaches and staff," said Dr. Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council.
The MIAA will now continue to evaluate the feasibility of holding athletics and meeting NCAA guidelines for COVID-19 testing without the possibility of playing for national championships this fall.