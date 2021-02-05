With COVID-19 delaying their rivalry contest twice already this season, No. 3 Northwest and Missouri Western will finally go up against each other in back-to-back matchups within a four-day span.
The Bearcats (13-1) are set to host the Griffons (8-4) this Saturday, then Northwest makes the trek to St. Joseph on Tuesday to face Western at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Bearcats have built a 1.5 game lead for first place in the MIAA standings, while Western is in third place after a three-game skid.
Missouri Western head coach Will Martin believes Northwest is the best team in the country.
“They've held that spot not just this year, but for years. We're just gonna focus on us. We'll have a scouting report for Northwest. I've watched all their games,” Martin said. “But that doesn't pale in comparison to us getting back to who we are. We have to be the best version of ourselves."
Going 3-4 on the road this season, the Griffons still hold a perfect 5-0 mark at home.
However, the Griffons enter Saturday's game having lost two contests after starting the season 8-1, followed by a loss at Nebraska-Kearney and a two-week quarantine.
Last week marked the Griffons’ return to the court for the first time in two weeks after having to pause team activities due to positive COVID-19 results within their Tier 1 personnel.
Western then dropped both road matchups to Central Missouri, 70-64, and Lincoln, 95-74.
Tyrell Carroll leads the Griffons in scoring averaging 17.4 points per game. Also leading the team are Will Eames (12.5 ppg), Caleb Bennett (11.8 ppg) and Q Mays (11.7 ppg).
Northwest currently rides an eight-game winning streak, closing out a three-game road trip Tuesday with a victory at Missouri Southern, 84-74.
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins is averaging 21.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins adds 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per outing,
St. Joseph native and Northwest junior Diego Bernard is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Saturday's tip is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena, following the women's game. Tuesday's game in St. Joseph features both men’s teams squaring off at 7 p.m. at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Missouri Western women at Northwest
The Missouri Western women (3-9) return to the road Saturday as they travel to Maryville to face rival Northwest (5-9).
Northwest edged the Griffons, 51-50, in a Dec. 12 contest as Molly Hartnett’s layup with 2.4 seconds left in the game lifted the Bearcats to their first victory in St. Joseph in nine years.
Missouri Western senior guard Simone Rodney said, ”I’ve personally been thinking about it since the night it happened. It stung a lot for me. That one hurts. I'm personally really, really excited for another shot on Saturday."
This marks the fourth game away from home in their last five for the Griffons, as they look to bounce back from a 79-61 loss at home to Emporia State on Tuesday.
The Bearcats return home after playing three games on the road. Northwest got off to a rocky start with losses to Lincoln and Central Missouri, then the Bearcats overturned their losing skid by securing a 63-46 win over Missouri Southern.
Missouri Western sophomore Logan Hughes leads the Griffon offense with 8.6 points per game.
The Bearcats are led by freshman Molly Hartnett as she averages 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assist per game.
St. Joseph native Jaelyn Haggard is second in scoring at 9.9 per contest.
Tipoff between the Western women and Northwest is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena.