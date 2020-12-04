Western men (2-0) vs. Central Missouri (1-3)
The last time the Missouri Western men opened a season with a trio of MIAA wins, much of the team wasn’t yet born.
The Griffons will try for their first 3-0 start in the MIAA play since the 1998-99 season, which included a span of wins against former MIAA members Truman State and Missouri S&T. Western’s last 3-0 start that included Division II-level competition came in 2007.
The road to 3-0 will come against a team that has given Western fits over the past three years. Western won both matchups by four points a year ago, and five of the last six games have been decided by two scores or less.
UCM has single-digit losses to Lincoln, Missouri Southern and Northwest with its lone win coming against Pittsburg State. They have been vulnerable with 15 turnovers per game while getting outrebounded by nearly 10 per night. Four different Mules are averaging double-digit scoring, led by Cameron Hunter’s 19 points per night.
Western sophomore Will Eames matched his career-high with 25 points in Thursday’s win and is tied with junior Tyrell Carroll at 15.5 points per game through two outings.
Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Western women (2-1) vs. No. 21 Central Missouri (3-0)
Western coach Candi Whitaker sees this year’s version of the Jennies as even better than last year’s MIAA champions. Following an uncharacteristic showing in Thursday’s win against Lincoln, the Griffons will try to put the right foot forward to upset UCM for a second straight year at home.
Western turned the ball over 23 times and shot under 40 percent each of the first three quarters against Lincoln and will face the MIAA favorites at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, led by Nija Collier and Grayden Holden each averaging better than 16.5 points per game. Brooke Littrell is also averaging just shy of a double-double.
The Griffons will try to repeat a defensive performance that forced 23 turnovers and held Lincoln to 31% from the field.
No. 1 Northwest men (2-0) vs. Lincoln (2-1)
Lincoln proved capable of an upset by beating No. 21 Missouri Southern last week before falling at Missouri Western on Thursday.
Northwest, however, is a different story with 25 straight wins and 51 of its last 52 in the MIAA. Trevor Hudgins is averaging 22.5 points and 4.5 assists through two games, and Ryan Hawkins added 25 points Thursday against UCM.
Sai Witt averages just shy of an 18-point double-double while Quinton Drayton chips in 16 points per night for the Blue Tigers. Tip is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Northwest women (1-2) vs. Lincoln (0-2)
Northwest will try to get back to .500 against a winless Blue Tigers team that has turned the ball over 20 times and shot 35 percent or less in both outings this year.
Deija and Niyah Jackson average better than 13 points a game, the lone double-digit scorers for Lincoln.
Molly Hartnett (17 ppg) and Jaelyn Haggard (14 ppg) have led the scoring for the Bearcats with Kylie Coleman and Emma Atwood adding an additional 17 points combined per night. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.