Western men (1-0) vs. Lincoln (2-0)
Coming off its highest MIAA finish in a decade, Missouri Western men’s basketball has lived up to its potential this season.
The Griffons started their season off with a win against Rogers State 68-55 in overtime fashion, giving first-year head coach Will Martin his first career victory.
In his Griffon debut, Q Mays came off the bench and recorded a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Plus, Tyrell Carroll led both points in scoring with 17, and finished with four assists and three steals.
Western was able to control the tempo against Rogers State, notching a total of 10 steals and forcing 23 Hillcat turnovers.
The Griffons return 11 players from a season ago, including 1st Team All-MIAA guard Tyrell Carroll and MIAA Freshman of the Year Will Eames.
Western now hosts Lincoln on Thursday in its home opener. The Griffons enter the contest leading the series, 16-11.
The Griffons protected Looney Complex well last year, going 12-1 at home.
Lincoln is coming off a win against No. 21 Missouri Southern, 76-6, to start 2-0 on the season.
Led by sixth year head coach John Moseley, the Blue Tigers added one true freshman and six transfers to the roster this season.
Lincoln has three players in Sai Witt, Yaniel Vidal, and Ni'Sean Ridgmaiden who have a field goal percentage above .500.
Tipoff between Missouri Western and Lincoln is set for 7:30 p.m at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Western women (1-1) vs. Lincoln (0-1)
After a promising start to the season, the Griffon women recorded their first loss at the hands of Northeastern State on the road, 82-74.
Free throws determined the end result, as the RiverHawks made 26-28 attempts from the charity stripe.
Replacing all five starters from a season ago, Western’s new look roster features freshman Jordan Cunningham, who led the Griffons in scoring with 19 points.
Junior Asia McCoy tallied 14 points and six rebounds, while freshman point guard Camille Evans scored 12 points, notching six rebounds and four assists.
In head coach Andrea Mize’s first year at the helm, the Blue Tigers lost their home opener to Missouri Southern 81-65 and now face Western in their first away game of the season.
Lincoln returns only one of their top three scorers from last season. Vivian Chigbu shot 43% from the field and recorded the most rebounds on the team with 218.
Lincoln has only won one game in the last 10 games versus the Griffons.
Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Northwest men (1-0) vs. Central Missouri (1-2)
Off to a 1-0 start, No. 1-ranked Northwest men’s basketball now begins competition at Bearcat Arena this week.
After trailing 39-38 to Rogers State at the half, the Bearcats pulled off a victory over the Hillcats on the road, 86-78.
Now, Northwest is in the midst of a 24-game win streak, which is the second-longest active win streak among NCAA Division II teams.
Trevor Hudgins was selected as the week's MIAA men's basketball athlete of the week for the fifth time in his career.
The junior scored a game-high 27 points in leading the Bearcats to their season-opening win over Rogers State. Hudgins also had five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Both Hudgins and sophomore Wes Dreamer each reached the 20-point mark in Northwest’s win.
Central Missouri started its season with two losses but picked up its first win of the season at home versus Pittsburg State, 88-80.
The Mules add seven new players to their roster this year, with two true freshman and five transfers.
Redshirt senior Cameron Hunter leads the Mules in scoring, averaging 17.7 points a game.
Northwest hosts Central Missouri on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest women (1-1) vs. Central Missouri (2-0)
In an exhibition contest, Northwest women’s basketball recently fell to University of Missouri-Kansas City, 76-51.
The Bearcats led with a balanced attack in the first period with five players scoring a combined 14 points, but struggled to hold the Roos in scoring, who outscored the Bearcats 21-9 in the final quarter.
Kylie Coleman led Northwest with 16 points, shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Jaelyn Haggard was the only other Bearcat to reach double digits with 10 points.
True freshman Molly Hartnett added eight points, while Mallory McConkey recorded six rebounds.
The Bearcats hope to keep their momentum going against Central Missouri.
The Jennies were MIAA champions a season ago, going 18-1 in conference play and 27-4 overall. The Mules return two of their top five scorers from last season: Nija Collier and Morgan VanHyfte.
Collier was voted MIAA co-Athlete of the week in the opening week. She leads her team in scoring averaging 16 points per game.
Central Missouri has averaged 78 points in their first two games, and is only allowing an average of 56.5 from opposing teams.
The Bearcats have not recorded a win against the Jennies since their 61-60 victory on January 17, 2015.
The Bearcats face Central Missouri on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.