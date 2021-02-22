The Missouri Western men can secure a spot in the MIAA Tournament with a win Tuesday at Fort Hays State in a make-up of a game canceled by COVID-19 last month.
The Griffons (11-9) travel to Gross Memorial Coliseum fourth in the MIAA, though scenarios could leave Western as low as ninth in the MIAA with an 0-2 final week. The Griffons can still finish as high as third in the MIAA, currently occupied by Missouri Southern (12-8).
The Griffons brought a three-game winning streak into Emporia State on Saturday before falling to the Hornets.
The Griffons travel to Hays for a 5:30 p.m. tip having lost seven-straight game on the road in the series dating back to 2009. The Griffons won last year’s matchup and took the first meeting this year in MWSU Fieldhouse, 84-76.
In that meeting, Western led by as much as 24 late in the second half. Tyrell Carroll finished with 20 points, six assists and six rebounds. Will Eames talled an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double. Caleb Bennett (17) and Reese Glover (14) also scored in double figures.
Western will end its season at home Saturday against Nebraska-Kearney, which beat the Griffons in the first meeting.
Northwest women (7-12) vs. Washburn (9-10)
The Northwest women will kick off a three-game homestand to end the season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Washburn. It’s the second consecutive matchup between the two, with Washburn winning 41-38 on Saturday in Topeka, Kansas.
Northwest enters the final week in control of the eighth and final spot in the MIAA Tournament with a half-game advantage over Missouri Southern (7-13) and a one-game edge over Missouri Western (6-13). Northwest holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Western.
Northwest held Washburn to just 13 points in the first half Saturday, leading 22-13. Northwest trailed 35-33 entering the fourth and pulled within one in the final minute, though Jaelyn Haggard’s go-ahead 3-pointer missed in the final seconds.