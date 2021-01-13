Fresh off its most impressive week this season, the No. 16 Missouri Western men hit the road for one of the toughest road trips in the MIAA.
It begins with a 7:30 p.m. trip to Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday.
Missouri Western (8-1) is tied atop the MIAA standings with No. 8 Washburn (8-1), and percentage points ahead of No. 3 Northwest (6-1), after its four-game winning streak. The Griffons defeated Washburn and Emporia State last week.
The victory over the then-No. 5 Ichabods was the program’s first win over a top-5 team since 2011. This is also the deepest into a season that the Griffons are in first place in the league standings since the 2001-02 season.
UNK (3-6) has won two of three games after a 1-5 start. Missouri Western has won three of the last four in the series, and the Griffons are 3-1 on the road this year.
Missouri Western’s offense leads the MIAA in scoring, 3-point attempts and free-throw attempts, averaging 84.4 points per game. Six Griffons are averaging better than 11 points, led by Tyrell Carroll’s mark of 18.4 per game. Will Eames is also averaging a double-double at 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Western has been without JaRon Thames the past five games due to personal reasons. He returned to the bench for both games last week but didn’t play, a return that could soon be welcomed with his 11.5 points per night.
UNK hasn’t allowed an opponent to score 80 points this year, and six have scored fewer than 70 points. They are led by Austin Luger, who is averaging 17.1 points.
Missouri Western women (2-6) at No. 5 Nebraska-Kearney (8-0)
The Lopers enter the 5:30 p.m. matchup as the only unbeaten in the MIAA, ranked fifth in the D2SIDA poll. The WBCA will release its first poll later this month.
Western, which has lost five straight, is led by Camille Evans’ 8.8 points per game. Nobody is averaging double figures, though six players are scoring at least six points per game. Western averages 60.2 points per game.
UNK’s defense ranks No. 1, allowing just 50 points per game. Opponents shoot just 33.8% against the Lopers. Western leads the MIAA in offensive rebounds, though UNK is one of the best rebounding teams in the league.
UNK also doesn’t have a single scorer in double figures, though five players average at least 7.9 points. Brooke Carlson leads the Lopers with 9.4 points. Klaire Kirsch averages 7.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
No. 3 Northwest men (6-1) at Fort Hays State (3-6)
Northwest will try to continue a bounce back from its first loss with a second-straight win, this time at 7:30 p.m. in Hays, Kansas. Northwest dropped a game to Washburn last week before rebounding against Emporia State.
Northwest has won its last 10 road games, the second-longest active streak in the nation.
Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins are second and third in the MIAA in scoring at 20 and 19.3 points per game, while Diego Bernard is averaging better than 17 points in his last three games. He made five 3-pointers in Saturday’s win against Emporia State.
Fort Hays State has lost three in a row heading into Thursday. Jared Vitztum leads the Tigers in scoring at 19 points per game. He has scored at least 14 points in every game.
Northwest women (3-3) at Fort Hays State (6-2)
The Bearcat women will return to the court for just the second time since Dec. 12 in a 5:30 p.m. trip to Fort Hays. The Bearcats fell 80-50 at Pittsburg State on Jan. 2 and had to postpone games last week due to COVID-19.
The Bearcats are led by 14.8 points per game from freshman Molly Hartnett and 10.3 points from Jaelyn Haggard.
The Fort Hays women's basketball team returns their leading scorer from the previous season in junior guard Jaden Hobbs. Hobbs averages 12.6 points and leads the team with 40 assists and 22 steals through eight games.
Fort Hays has been having no problem scoring before her, as they lead the MIAA with 75.6 points per game. Senior guard Whitney Randall is scoring 15.4 and freshman guard Katie Wagner averages 9.1. Wagner has also pulled down 56 rebounds and recorded 23 assists.