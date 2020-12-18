Fresh off its first loss of the season, the challenge doesn’t get any easier for the Missouri Western men before a Christmas break.
The Griffons (4-1) will visit Missouri Southern (4-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the second part of a doubleheader with the Lions. Missouri Western hasn’t won at the Platt Athletic Center in Joplin, Missouri, since 2006, a streak of 13-straight losses.
Western won the last meeting on Feb. 22, defeating a top-25-ranked squad 89-85 at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Lions opened the season with three road wins before losing to Lincoln and Northeastern State in back-to-back games. Southern’s last game was an 88-82 win against Rogers State. Every game Southern has played has been within single digits.
Southern is led by All-American big man Cam Martin, who is averaging 23.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. Even at 6-foot-9, he shoots 43.5% from 3-point range and over 54% from the field. Martin set the program’s single-game record with 54 points in last year’s loss to Southern thanks to 23 points from Tyrell Carroll. Martin scored 45 points in the meeting in Joplin.
The Lions replaced their other three top scorers, though Oakland senior transfer Stan Scott (14.5 ppg) and junior Winston Dessesow (13.8 ppg) are averaging in double figures.
The Griffons are coming off an 87-84 loss to Pittsburg State on Thursday after blowing an 18-point halftime lead. Western was outscored 57-36 in the second half, allowing Pitt to shoot 27 of its 44 free throws after the break.
The Griffons were lead by 20 points from junior Tyrell Carroll and a 12-point, 13-rebound performance from sophomore Will Eames. Q Mays added 14 points off the bench, while Reese Glover also scored 14. Western will be without sophomore forward Jaron Thames.
It will be Western’s final game until a visit from Emporia State on Jan. 7. Western will scrimmage Rockhurst on Dec. 30.
Missouri Western women (2-4) at Missouri Southern (3-3)
The Griffons will try to end a three-game losing skid with a 1:30 p.m. trip to Joplin. Western has won the last three matchups, including a 65-61 victory last year at Platt Athletic Center. The Griffons won 76-47 in St. Joseph.
Southern opened the season with three-straight road losses prior to winning its last three. Southern’s wins include Northeastern State, which defeated Missouri Western in the season’s opening week.
The Lions are led by Carley Turnbull, who scores 15.2 points per game on 48% shooting. Amaya Johns adds 10.5 points per game while Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Madi Stokes combine for nearly 20 points.
Missouri Westen has dropped its last three games to Central Missouri, Northwest and Pittsburg State. Freshman Camille Evans leads the Griffons with 10.3 points per games while Mary Fultz, who missed Thursday’s game due to an injury, is second with 8.8 points per game. Five others score at least six points per game.
Western had its best offensive night Thursday, scoring 75 points on 44.6% shooting while making a season-high nine 3-pointers.