The Missouri Western men will embark on a rigorous schedule early in 2021 with three games against the other three teams in the top four of the MIAA in a 12-day span.
Before that stretch, the No. 22-ranked Griffons (5-1) will take on Fort Hays State (3-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game pushed up from its originally scheduled date in the final week of February. The game was added after Fort Hays’ trip to Central Oklahoma was called off due to COVID-19 within the Bronchos program.
Missouri Western bounced back from its first loss of the season at Pittsburg State with an 88-86 win at Missouri Southern, its second-straight win against the Lions and the first in Joplin since 2006. The Griffons were led by 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists from junior Tyrel Carroll and double-digit efforts from Will Eames, Caleb Bennett and Q Mays, who sank the game-winner with 2.4 seconds remaining.
Carroll currently ranks third in the MIAA with an averaging of 19.8 points per game with a fifth-ranked shooting percentage of 54.2% while averaging 3.6 assists. Sophomore Will Eames is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds but will face the only other MIAA player to average a double-double in the contest.
Jared Vitztum is third in the MIAA at 20.2 points per game while grabbing 10 boards per night. Quinten Rock is also averaging 15.5 points with a 3-point average of 51.7%. He also averages 4.2 assists, joining teammate Kaleb Hammeke and his five assists per night in the top 5 of the MIAA.
The Tigers have two-point losses to unbeaten Washburn and one-loss Emporia State, as well as a four-point loss at UNK. Since an exhibition win at Kansas State, the Tigers have pulled off single-digit wins against Newman, Northeastern State and Rogers State.
No. 1 Northwest men at Pittsburg State
The Bearcats (4-0) jumped out to a 29-point lead at Northeastern State in their first game in 26 days, routing the RiverHawks on Wednesday to finish 2020 with a 25-0 record.
Saturday’s opponent for a 3:30 p.m. tip is Pittsburg State, a team riding momentum after beating Missouri Western in its last MIAA outing thanks to 23 points from Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr.
Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins are combining for 40 points per night, the most by any duo in the MIAA. Northwest has won 10 straight in the series.
Northwest women at Pittsburg State
Northwest (3-2) enters Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. matchup at Pittsburg State (4-3) on the heels of two-straight MIAA wins, including a 51-50 win at Missouri Western in its last outing Dec. 12 thanks to a buzzer-beater from freshman Molly Hartnett. The Bearcats postponed previous games against Pitt State and Missouri Southern due to COVID-19.
Since starting 1-3, Pitt State has won three straight and scored 83-plus in every game. They are led by the highest-scoring duo in the MIAA in Tristan Gegg and Kaylee DaMitz, who combined for 33 points per game. Gegg’s 15 made 3-pointers lead the MIAA while DaMitz is atop the MIAA with 5.4 assists per game.