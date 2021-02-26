The outcome of the final day of the MIAA men’s basketball regular season could hold major weight moving forward for Missouri Western.
The Griffons (12-9) will host Nebraska-Kearney (8-13) in the final game of the season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. With a win and Missouri Southern (13-8) loss to Central Oklahoma, the Griffons will finish third in the MIAA off tiebreakers. A top-four seed means a home game in next week’s MIAA Tournament.
With a loss, the Griffons could still finish as low as sixth in the conference.
Three MIAA teams are currently ‘under consideration’ by the Central Region selection committee; Northwest, Washburn and Missouri Southern, which beat the Ichabods on Thursday. The other five teams in the rankings come from the NSIC. For Western to have any chance at advancing to its first regional since 2010, it likely needs a win Saturday and to advance further than Southern in the MIAA Tournament.
Saturday’s game also brings the season in full circle for the Griffons. On Jan. 14, Western lost 75-64 at UNK, allowing nine made 3-pointers in the second half, including five in the first seven minutes to turn a tie game into a deficit that reached 15.
Less than 12 hours after the game, Western announced a positive COVID-19 test that forced a pause of all activities for two weeks. Upon a return, with some players practicing one day and others still in quarantine, and eventual losing their head coach and assistant coach to the virus, the Griffons’ losing streak ran to seven. An 8-1 record turned to 8-8 in less than a month. Western has won four of five since the losing streak ended.
Western will be without sophomore starting forward Will Eames, who suffered a knee injury Tuesday at Fort Hays State. His potential return barring a postseason run is to be determined.
Western will also honor its three seniors; Jonathan Mesmacque, Sam Siganos and Tony Chukwuemeke.
Missouri Western women (6-15) vs. No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney (18-3)
The Western women’s season will come to an end Saturday against UNK, which is currently third in the MIAA. Western lost the first game in Kearney, 59-34.
It brings an end to a stretch that saw the Griffons end the season against four of the top five teams in the MIAA. Western was eliminated from postseason contention Thursday.
The Griffons made a late run toward the tournament with three wins in a row, though they have lost four in a row since to MIAA Tournament teams.
Western will honor seniors Kyra Hogan, Miranda Stephens and Simone Rodney.
No. 1 Northwest men (20-1) vs. Fort Hays State (11-10)
The No. 1-ranked Northwest men will try to further their MIAA history with a single-season record of 20 conference wins and eighth-straight MIAA title in hand heading into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. finale against Fort Hays. The Bearcats defeated the Tigers 64-51 on Jan. 14 in a game that was tied with 5:51 to play.
Northwest will host an MIAA quarterfinal next Wednesday. If Northwest wins, the semifinals and finals of the men’s tournament will take place in Maryville. Northwest will also likely be the No. 1 seed in the Central Region if they win out.
It could also be the final regular season home game for Ryan Hawkins, who was one of three seniors honored earlier this month. Due to NCAA relief, he could still return for another season.
Northwest women (7-14) vs. No. 5 Fort Hays State (19-2)
The Northwest women will need a win and Missouri Southern loss in the finale to claim the No. 8 seed in the MIAA Tournament. The task comes with the Bearcats hosting MIAA champion Fort Hays State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Northwest has lost four-straight games since last week, all coming against teams in the MIAA Tournament.
The game will also likely mark the final one at Bearcat Arena for five seniors, including three from the area in Central’s Jaelyn Haggard, Benton’s Mia Stillman and South Nodaway’s Mallory McConkey. They went through Senior Day honors on Feb. 13.
It will also bring an end to Molly Hartnett’s campaign for MIAA Freshman of the Year. She is currently averaging a team-high 14 points. She leads the team in assists, field goals and minutes.