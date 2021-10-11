The MIAA basketball season will hit an unofficial start to the year with 2021 MIAA Basketball Media Day on Tuesday.
Coaches and players from all 14 programs will travel to the College Basketball Experience in downtown Kansas City to speak with media members and preview their teams ahead of the season beginning next month.
Commissioner Mike Racy will begin the day at 9:15 a.m.
Missouri Western coaches Candi Whitaker and Will Martin will speak at 10:15 a.m. Northwest Missouri State's Ben McCollum and Austin Meyer will following at 10:45 a.m.
A free livestream is available on the MIAA's website.
