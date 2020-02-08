Southern Arkansas 1,
Missouri Western 0 — Game 1
Despite a complete game by freshman pitcher Justin Wood, Missouri Western fell to Southern Arkansas 1-0 in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Wood gave up five hits and struck out six. He surrendered the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Western left a total of 10 runners on base, and had runners in scoring position three times.
Junior first baseman Andrew Meier finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate. Western only had three other hits on the day, with one arriving through a double by junior designated hitter Brock Wrolstad.
Wood gave up the only run on a single to center field by Southern Arkansas (6-0) sophomore catcher Brett McGee.
McGee had one other hit on the day, and was the Muleriders’ leading hitter.
Southern Arkansas 7,
Missouri Western 2 — Game 2 Missouri Western found itself down to Southern Arkansas early in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Senior pitcher Roy Robles allowed two runs in the bottom of the first. He had six more runs against his name by the time his 3.1-inning outing concluded.
Freshman right fielder Zach Hanlan attempted to spark the Griffons (1-5) with a lead-off home run in the fifth.
The Central graduate’s run was Western’s only until Meier scored through the help of a sac fly to right field by senior center fielder Maurice Brown in the sixth.
One inning later, the double header ended. Western and Southern Arkansas will conclude the series at noon Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State 9, Ouachita Baptist 7
Northwest Missouri State rallied late to take a 9-7 win over Ouachita Baptist on Saturday in Arkadelphia.
The Bearcats (4-2) trailed 6-5 heading into the top of the ninth. They rallied to take a 9-6 lead, before giving up one run prior to the game’s end.
Redshirt freshman Jordan Peck and sophomore Matt Gastner each had home runs against the Tigers (1-4). Further stats were not available before deadline.