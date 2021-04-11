The MIAA announced the tournament field for the upcoming conference spring volleyball tournament.
Missouri Western (6-9, 2-6) will face off with Emporia State at 1 p.m. Friday in the first round for the chance to face Central Missouri. There are three first round games and five teams with first-round byes.
The winner will face the Jennies in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday.
Northwest (12-2, 6-2) will face Washburn in the quarterfinals. The winners will move on to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.
All games will take place at Washburn in Topeka, Kansas.
Northwest defeated No. 10 Nebraska-Kearney in straight sets Saturday to close out its schedule. Western will face Central Missouri in a home-and-home April 22 and 24 following the MIAA tournament to conclude its spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.