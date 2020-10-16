After meeting Thursday, the MIAA Athletic Administrators Committee announced a return date for fall sports played in the spring, as well as a plan for the league's upcoming basketball schedule.
The AAC took action to set the start dates of MIAA spring competition schedules for volleyball and women’s soccer. Volleyball will begin MIAA play during the week of February 22, while women’s soccer will begin during the week of March 29. The schedule and other season details for both sports will be announced at a later date.
Both sports had their fall seasons postponed to 2021 in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic and strict NCAA testing guidelines.
The AAC finalized a Thursday-Saturday format for the 2020-2021 MIAA basketball schedule. The schedule format is designed to assist teams in meeting COVID-19 testing protocols this year. With limited exceptions for finals and facility conflicts, all weeks for the 22-game MIAA basketball schedule will follow a Thursday and Saturday format, as is traditional with the exception of rare mid-week contests.
Missouri Western's basketball schedule currently include four MIAA games scheduled for Wednesdays, while Northwest Missouri State's all are set for Thursdays and Saturday as of Friday morning. The MIAA previously announced plans to begin its 22-game conference slate Nov. 19.
The AAC also finalized the Association’s Return To Competition Protocols for Winter Sports. The document was recommended to the group by the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force and awaits review and consideration by the CEO Council during the next two weeks. Along with the Task Force, the U.S. Council for Athletes Health, a partner of the MIAA, has advised the conference regarding the upcoming winter season.