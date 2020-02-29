The path to Northwest Missouri State's potential fifth consecutive MIAA Tournament title at Municipal Auditorium has been laid out following the conclusion of the regular season schedule Saturday.
The No. 1-seeded Bearcats (28-1), winners of seven straight MIAA regular season championships, will begin their quest to winning in Kansas City at 6 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal against No. 8 Central Oklahoma or No. 9 Lincoln.
The Bronchos and Blue Tigers will meet in the first round at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Northwest beat Central Oklahoma 84-79 on the road this year and swept Lincoln, winning by 34 and 47.
Missouri Western (17-13) secured the No. 4 seed and will rematch with No. 5 Washburn at 6 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round. The Griffons and Ichabods split the regular season series.
Rogers State earned the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State, while No. 3 Missouri Southern will meet No. 6 Northeastern State.
On the girls side of the bracket, the Missouri Western griffons finished in a three-way tie for fourth but earned the No. 6 seed due to a tiebreaker.
With Pittsburg State, Missouri Western and Fort Hays finishing with the same record and having wins over one another, it came down to winning percentage to determine seeding. The Gorillas went 2-1 against the other two teams, defeating the Griffons twice. Fort Hays went 1-1 in the pod, while the Griffons went 1-2, beating the Tigers earlier this season.
As the No. 6 seed, the Griffons (21-7) will meet No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney at 2:15 p.m. Friday. Western lost the previous matchup on Jan. 25, falling 60-57 in St. Joe.
Northwest Missouri State earned the No. 10 seed Saturday due to a Newman loss against Fort Hays State and will meet No. 7 Central Oklahoma at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round.
The winner will move on to face No. 2 Emporia State at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, with the victor of that game meeting the UNK/Western winner at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Central Missouri earned the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 Washburn or No. 9 Missouri Southern. No. 4 Pittsburg State will take on No. 5 Fort Hays State.
The women's championship game is schedule for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, with the men's game scheduled to follow at 3:15 p.m.