The MIAA has announced new league COVID protocols and policies for the 2021 fall semester, proposed by the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force and approved by the MIAA Athletic Administrators Committee and CEO Council.
The MIAA policies follow the general guidance the NCAA has provided to the membership this year. These policies state that COVID-19 prevention and management strategies should be developed at the school and community level, in each case with federal, state and local public health guidance.
“Our primary concern continues to be taking care of each other in the conference, and staying healthy,” MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said in a release. “In this regard, we will look to each school to decide health management and prevention strategies for their athletics teams based on guidance and direction from local health authorities.”
Tier 1 individuals who are vaccinated will be exempt from campus COVID testing and exempt from being asked to quarantine unless the individual is exhibiting COVID symptoms or unless vaccinated individuals are mandated to test and/or quarantine per institutional policy. MIAA Tier 1 individuals who are not vaccinated will be subject to campus COVID testing requirements, isolation restrictions following a positive test, and quarantine restrictions as a result of contact tracing.
The MIAA will follow the current CDC and NCAA guidance for quarantine restrictions which suggests a 10-day isolation period. However, quarantine restrictions may end after day seven if the individual receives a negative test following testing on day five or later of the quarantine period.
Fall attendance policies and mask requirements of athletes, coaches and spectators will be campus-level decisions.
