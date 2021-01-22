The MIAA announced changes this week to the 2020-21 Men's & Women's Basketball Championships that will see the tournament return to campus sites for the first time in nearly two decades.
Due to restrictions related to indoor events in Kansas City because of COVID-19, the association will be moving all three rounds of the men's and women's tournaments to campus sites. The tournament is traditionally played at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
The top eight men's and women's teams will advance to the postseason tournaments, a change announced before the season. The tournament was reduced from 12 to 10 teams for the first time last season. The adjusted format and schedule will be announced at a later date.
"While we are disappointed that we had to make this decision, we do look forward to returning to Kansas City for the 2022 Championships at Municipal Auditorium," said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.
Brackets and matchups will be released on the MIAA site on Saturday, Feb. 27, using an MIAA weighted formula to determine standings and seeds for the tournaments.
The MIAA also announced its full volleyball schedules for the spring 2021 season, which will feature an eight-match divisional schedule for each of the 11 teams in the league.
The North Division consists of Fort Hays State, Missouri Western, Nebraska Kearney, Northwest Missouri and Washburn. Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Emporia State, Missouri Southern, Newman and Pittsburg State make up the South Division. Teams also have the opportunity to schedule additional matches for this spring season.
The MIAA will also conduct a postseason tournament April 16-17 at a campus site to be determined. All institutions will be invited to participate, with the full format announced at a later date. There will be no national tournament due to COVID-19.