MIAA rivals will meet just three weeks into the new basketball season.
Missouri Western will host Northwest Missouri State in the fifth game of the season on Dec. 12, the MIAA announced as part of Thursday's schedule release for men's and women's basketball.
In response to the NCAA requirements in maximum allowable contests for the 2020-2021 men's and women's basketball season, this year's schedules consist of 22 games in conference play as each member institution has 11 home games and 11 away games. Each women's and men's program can schedule up to three more exhibitions or closed scrimmages. All contests will be played as doubleheaders.
Northwest Missouri State will open the season Thursday Nov. 19 at Northeastern State before a Saturday trip to Rogers State.
The home opener at Bearcat Arena will come Dec. 3 against Central Missouri with a weekend doubleheader against Lincoln. The Bearcats will then travel to Missouri Western for a rematch of the most attended game in MWSU Fieldhouse history on Dec. 12.
An MIAA Men's Championship rematch comes Dec. 17 in Joplin, Missouri, when Northwest visits Missouri Southern before facing Pittsburg State.
The MIAA will be off starting Dec. 19 until action returns Jan. 7 when Northwest faces Washburn and Emporia State at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest's other notable games include against Missouri Western on Feb. 6 and a home date with Missouri Southern on Feb. 13.
Missouri Western opens the season with road games at Rogers State and Northeastern State.
The home opener comes Dec. 3 against Lincoln for the start of a three-game home span ahead of games with Central Missouri, the MIAA women's champion, and Northwest, the MIAA men's champion.
Western's and Northwest's weekend schedules will mirror each other with flipped opponents between Thursday and Saturday games.
Western will travel to Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays on Jan. 14 and 16 before hosting Newman and Central Oklahoma.
A three-game road trip to Central Missouri, Lincoln and Northwest is followed by home dates with Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State.
The final road trip comes with the season's only games against Washburn and Emporia State before closing the season out against Fort Hays and Nebraska-Kearney.
The Northwest men finished last season ranked No. 1 in the nation with a 31-1 overall mark. The Bearcat men will take a 23-game win streak into the 2020-21 season with 12th-year head coach Ben McCollum at the helm. Northwest has won seven straight MIAA regular season titles and five consecutive MIAA Tournament crowns.
The Bearcat women, under the direction of third-year head coach Austin Meyer, are coming off a 12-win season. The Bearcat women won an MIAA Tournament game in Kansas City for the first time since 2013. The Northwest women also tallied six MIAA wins – the most since the 2013-14 campaign.
Candi Whitaker will guide the Western women program for a second season after posting a 21-8 record in his first season, which included a tie for fourth place in the MIAA standings.
Will Martin will take the reins of the Griffon men after two seasons as assistant coach. Martin will lead a team that had its best season in a decade, going 18-14 and finishing fourth in the MIAA while advancing to the MIAA Championship semifinals.
The top eight teams in the conference standings will advance to the postseason tournament at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium. The two team reduction in the tournament will also eliminate one day of competition.