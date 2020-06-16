With changes forced to the 2020 MIAA football schedule, the reigning co-champions will not face off if a season takes place this fall.
Northwest Missouri State, a regional finalist from a season ago, and Central Missouri will not play in 2020 after changes to the schedule were announced Tuesday. The NCAA announced last month that Division II football teams would only be allowed a maximum of 10 football games, down from the traditional 11-game schedule, to counteract the financial crisis from COVID-19.
The MIAA responded with a blind draw this month in order to fairly remake the schedule. Each team was granted five home games and five away games and was allowed to have one home date, such as homecoming, protected from the original schedule. The league is giving every team off the first week of Sept. and eliminating all Thursday games.
Northwest, which went 12-2 with a national quarterfinal loss to Ferris State, will begin its quest for a 31st MIAA title and 17th straight playoff appearance at Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 12. The Lopers jumped to a 21-0 lead in a 24-17 upset of Northwest last season, surprising the MIAA with a 7-5 season and Mineral Water Bowl win.
Northwest’s home opener comes at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 against Fort Hays State, which finished 8-3 and declined a bowl bid last season. Northwest then travels to Washburn for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Week 3 before hosting Pittsburg State at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Northwest will host Northeastern State for homecoming on Sept. 10 before back-to-back road games at Central Oklahoma and Emporia State. Northwest’s Military Appreciation Day will come Sept. 31 against Missouri Southern.
A trip to Missouri Western at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 will end the road slate before a Senior Day contest against Lincoln on Nov. 14.
Missouri Western, which went 9-3 with a Live United Bowl win, will open the season Sept. 12 at Northeastern State. The Griffons’ home opener will coincide with Family Day at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 and Central Oklahoma. Western will follow up with a 6 p.m. contest on Sept. 26 against Fort Hays State for Military Appreciation Day.
Western will travel the next week to Nebraska-Kearney before hosting Missouri Southern for homecoming at 4 p.m. Sept. 10. A trip to Emporia State will be followed by Washburn at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 for the Hall of Fame Game.
The Griffons will try for a second straight win at Pittsburg State on Sept. 31 before returning home for Senior Day against Northwest Missouri State. Western will end the season at Central Missouri in a rematch of an overtime loss last season. Western will not face Lincoln in 2020.
The MIAA plans to release schedules for many of its other sports throughout the week.