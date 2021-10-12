When it comes to being an athletic director, Dwight Merilatt says the most important thing is preparing student-athletes for the future.
“My number one goal is to have student-athletes graduate,” Merilatt said.
That’s one of three goals that Merilatt set out to accomplish as he pursues the vacant athletic director position at Missouri Western.
“(Missouri Western’s) a great institution, a great athletic department, it’s in a great town,” Merilatt said, “and I think it has a great opportunity to continue to excel and be a big part of this community.”
Merilatt spoke to university officials, donors and community members Tuesday afternoon on the Missouri Western campus in the second of three athletic director candidate interviews.
The other two goals Merilatt laid out were to provide “an overall positive higher education experience” for student-athletes and to “achieve athletic competitive success.”
One of the main things that can enhance the student experience, Merilatt said, is to prioritize fundraising in the athletic department.
Having a multitude of experience in external roles, Merilatt said fundraising can help better engage the community and fix some of the shortfalls that an athletic department may have encountered.
“It’s so vital to never stopping in athletics,” Merilatt said, “to try to make sure that you can continue to advance and you can try to support and engage, and also to help your student athletes and your coaches.”
Merilatt brings an extensive list of experience at the Division I level to the table. He currently serves as the executive associate athletic director for external affairs at Illinois State University.
Prior to taking over at Illinois State, Merilatt spent several years at the University of Evansville as the associate athletic director for external affairs and senior associate athletic director for external affairs. He also spent six years at Eastern Kentucky University, where he served as the assistant athletics director for marketing and corporate partnerships and director for development.
As he would be moving to Division II at Missouri Western, Merilatt says that experience transcends different levels.
“I think those experiences might be something that may not have been seen here before,” Merilatt said, “but I feel positive about what I can do, what I can bring to the table, to advance the Griffons, and also to make our student-athletes a priority, in the classroom and on the field, and for us to hopefully win, as well.”
With the experiences that he would be bringing to Missouri Western, Merilatt said taking over at Missouri Western feels like the right move for him.
“The support that the Missouri Western athletic department gets from the campus, from the community, seems to be a great fit for me,” Merilatt said. “I look forward to continuing this conversation today.”
The final athletic director candidate presentation will be held Thursday at noon on the Missouri Western campus as South Dakota Mines A.D. Joel Lueken will speak to the community.
