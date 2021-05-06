KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Missouri Western and many other teams, Thursday’s first round of the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Region Tournament at Shoal Creek Golf Club was tough sledding.
The Western men shot a 21-over 305 to open the regional. Team scores are based on the top-four rounds from a school’s five-player group. The Griffons are currently in 13th out of 16 teams but sit just 11 strokes back of the cut line.
“It was a tough day for everybody,” Western senior Patrick McCarty said. “The scores will reflect that. The greens were fast and firm. I feel like I played OK.”
No. 6 Central Missouri leads the field with an astounding 5-under par 279, including the top-two overall individuals in Ian Barnes (4-under) and Matt Hoemann (2-under).
The Mules had three golfers under par Thursday. Indianapolis (1-under), Henderson State (2-over) and Arkansas Tech (10-over) are also in the top four after Day 1. They enter as the four top-ranked teams in the region, all in the top 14 nationally.
Western began the day with five tee times starting at 10 a.m., when strong winds and clouds made for tough conditions over much of the first nine holes, which started with hole No. 10.
McCarthy and Horseman navigated their way through the opening nine, combining to go 3-over. McCarthy was at 1-under until his tee shot on the par-3 17th landed short of the hole and rolled back into a creek, and he left with a double bogey.
Horseman opened with bogeys on three of four holes before recording a birdie on No. 17.
That momentum carried into the front nine with birdies on par-4s Nos. 2 and 4 to get Horseman back to even par. He ended up with a double bogey and two bogeys over the final four holes to finish the day 4-over.
“I started off rough but figured it out, then the wheels fell off, kinda,” Horseman said. “I made a good birdie on 17 and changed my mindset a little bit, gave me some confidence. That’s where the other birdies came from.”
McCarthy cruised through the front nine with six-straight pars before a birdie on the par-5 7th. His approach shot on the par-4 8th eighth left him with a lengthy birdie putt, and he left with bogey, ending his round at 1-over. He’s in a tie for 15th after one round.
No. 1 Tom Buffington shot an 8-over 79, as did no. 5 Christoferr Rudosky. Jett Simmons shot an 84.
“We can improve, definitely,” Horseman said. “There’s two more rounds, so there’s a lot of golf left.”
Missouri Western will begin the day of golf beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday, paired again with Maryville and Washburn.
