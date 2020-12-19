With under 30 seconds to play, Q Mays’ pass up court was stolen and led to a game-tying basket by Missouri Southern seconds later.
Two days after his potential game-tying 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer at Pittsburg State, Missouri Western’s junior guard received doubel the redemption Saturday in Joplin. His pull-up jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining ended up as the game-winner in an 88-86 victory against the Lions at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
It’s the the first win in Joplin since 2006 for the No. 19 Western men (5-1), ending a 13-game losing streak on the road in the series.
“We told Q he was get another shot,” Western coach Will Martin told the Griffon Sports Network following the game. “We didn’t know it was gonna be that soon. Q got his shot and he made it. A great player made a great play.”
The shot ended a stretch where the Lions (4-3) and Griffons each made 7 of 8 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers to end the game. Southern missed its final attempt at a game-winner, though it was after the buzzer and off the mark.
Mays finished with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and six rebounds off the bench.
Western was led by Tyrell Carroll as the junior scoring 27 point on 1-of-15 shooting, adding eight rebounds and four assists. Carroll wasn’t on the floor for the final possession as he battled cramps.
Will Eames hit two of the biggest shots of the game on his way to 15 points. Down 79-78, Eames hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 to play to regain the lead.
Eames hit another 3-pointer with 54 seconds left to give Western an 86-84 lead before Winston Dessesow’s layup off Mays’ turnover.
“I knew I had to step up for my teammates this game,” Mays said. “They believed in me and kept my confidence up.”
Southern tied the game at 69 with 6:37 to play on a jumper by Cam Martin, the start of 17-straight Southern points for the two-time All-American. He scored every Southern point in the final seven minutes until Dessesow’s layup. Martin finished with 33 points and eight rebounds after scoring 45 and 54 points in last year’s meetings with Western.
“We did what we could,” Martin said. “Cam Martin is so good because he has a counter to every move he has. He’s a multi-level player in every aspect of his game. It’s really a gang effort when it comes to him. We didn’t double him the whole game, but we did disguise some doubles.”
Western led 46-38 at half despite missing 10 of its first 11 shots behind 18 points from Carroll and a 12-0 run to end the half. The lead reached 11 in the second half before Southern stormed back.
Western also received contributions in the form of 10 points from Caleb Bennett and nine points from Reese Glover. Stan Scott added 20 points for Missouri Southern.
Western will have an exhibition against Rockhurst on Dec. 30 before returning to MIAA play Jan. 7 against Emporia State.
Missouri Southern women 67, Missouri Western 56
Missouri Western mustered up just 19 second-half points after scoring 20 in the opening quarter en route to a 67-56 loss to Missouri Southern on Saturday.
The Griffons (2-4) held a 20-14 lead after 10 minutes, making 8 of 17 shots in the opening frame. Western made just 11 shots the rest of the game, going 20-for-58 (34.5%) on the day. Western also turned the ball over 22 times, leading to 21 Southern (4-3) points. The Lions went to the line 20 more times than the Griffons, making 26 of 32 free-throw attempts.
Western led 37-30 at the break behind 10 points from Brionna Budgetts, but the Griffons were outscored 20-8 in the third, including a 12-0 run. Western went six minutes between points in the frame.
Budgetts led Western with 13 points in 16 minutes, while Jordan Cunningham chipped in 10 points off the bench. Asia McCoy added eight points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes.
Carley Turnbull led Southern with 16 points while Layne Skiles added 12. Madi Stokes finished with six points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.