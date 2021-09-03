Missouri Western soccer coach Damian Macias earned his first official win as the head coach of the Griffons on Friday as the Griffons defeated Concordia-St. Paul, 2-1, in their first game of the Stoney Creek Hotel Classic at Spratt Stadium.
Macias led MWSU to an 8-3-1 record in the spring, though it wasn’t an NCAA-sanctioned season.
Missouri Western (1-0) struck first with a goal from Katie Anderson in the 10th minute.
Two newcomers helped the MWSU offense get going as Evelyn Daly evened the game in the 28th minutes with the first goal of her career.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime when Jaden Skinner found the back of the net in the 66th minutes to give Missouri Western its first lead and they held on for the win.
Concordia outshot the Griffons 14-9, but both teams had six shots on goal. Eszter Toth led MWSU with four shots, while Daly added three and they each had two shots on goal.
Missouri Western will continue play in the Stoney Creek Hotel Classic at 3 p.m. Sunday against Rockhurst at Spratt Stadium. Rockhurst fell in its opener Friday to Emporia State, 1-0.
Northwest 2, Sioux Falls 0
Kaylie Rock and Hannah Stirling each had goals in Northwest Missouri State’s 2-0 shutout pf Sioux Falls in the Bearcats’ season opener.
Rock’s goal came in the 24th minute while Stirling scored in the 46th.
Rock and Sophie Cissell each had assists .
Northwest totaled 12 shots on goal in their season debut while keeper Ashley Williams recorded two saves in goal. The Bearcat defense also limited Sioux Falls to just three shots all night. The Cougars’ goalkeepers recorded 10 saves in the contest.
The Bearcats will be back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday against Wayne State at Bearcat Pitch in Maryville, Missouri.
