Across the landscape of NCAA Division II institutions, Joel Lueken doesn’t see many comparable to Missouri Western.
“I think Missouri Western is a flagship institution of the NCAA Division II,” Lueken said. “Having the ability to compete for championships is very intriguing to me. I can’t see myself and my family being involved in anything other than collegiate athletics.”
That was the plea for the South Dakota School of Mines athletic director who made his case as the third of three finalists to interview for the vacancy at Missouri Western. Lueken met with school officials, coaches and community members Thursday.
Lueken, who has been at South Dakota Mines since 2014, is intrigued by the chance to move closer to home as he and his wife, Melissa, are both Iowa natives.
Lueken also knows what Missouri Western brings to the area and the MIAA. He’s a former assistant athletic director and baseball coach at William Jewell after obtaining a Master’s from Northwest Missouri State.
“They compete in what I feel is one of, if not the best, conference in the MIAA. The facility improvements are second to none. Being fully funded in scholarships helps a lot. From everything I’ve seen and heard and witnessed so far, the people on campus are fantastic, and fantastic coaches and staff.”
Much of Lueken’s presentation was focused on community engagement and marketing, a strength he noted of former A.D. Josh Looney, who left for North Alabama in late August. In his eyes, Missouri Western should be averaging 7,500 fans at football games, which is 10% of the city’s population.
“We’ve increased our attendance, we’ve increased our engagement, we’ve increased our campus engagement and our student attendance,” Lueken said. “Things are trending and progressing the right way, and that’s what I would like to do here.
According to the Mines website, an increased connection with the Rapid City area has seen a huge growth in athletics support. Operational budgets have increased tremendously while scholarships funded by donations have increased by 62%. Football ticket revenue has increased by 200%, and facility improvements have exceeded $13 million.
“If you’re running live and entertaining events, if you’ve got a good product on the floor, a good product on the court, people will want to come and watch, they’ll want to be involved,” Lueken said. “When you’re there, you have to captivate the audience, you have to give them what they want. It has to be entertaining.”
Lueken previously spent six years at Ellsworth CC in various roles after a baseball career at Ottawa University.
Lueken was the final interviewee following Rachel Burleson and Dwight Merilatt earlier this week.
A university spokesperson says the search committee will meet in the near future to discuss the candidates before bringing a recommendation before president Elizabeth Kennedy. An exact timeline isn’t decided, but belief is the university wants to act quickly, possibly in the next few weeks.
