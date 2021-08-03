FLORENCE, Ala. — In some ways, outgoing Missouri Western Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Josh Looney and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are pretty similar.
Both are spending the month of August in St. Joseph before heading off to another adventure, and both have revitalized the programs they’ve been tasked to helm.
Looney was introduced as the new athletic director at the University of North Alabama Tuesday, and he said he’s excited to take on the new challenge.
Looney noted Mahomes was something he wished he could bring with him to his new job at UNA, but the main thing Looney said he hopes to bring to Florence is the sense of community that he had at Missouri Western.
“Missouri Western is a special place,” Looney said. “That campus is so ingrained in the community, beyond what you would normally think.”
He will stay in his current position at Missouri Western through the end of the month before taking over at UNA on September 1.
Looney spent four years in his current position at Missouri Western. UNA gives him his third opportunity as an athletic director, but first at the Division I level.
UNA transitioned from D-II to D-I in 2018, and Looney noted the potential of the school at the D-I level as an attractive aspect of this job.
“The transition, I know there’s challenges with that, but those are the exciting things,” Looney said. “I’m a person that’s attracted by impact, and this is an institution that certainly checks all the boxes, and one that we’re excited to come and make our home.”
As the school continues the transition, Looney said it’s had to play the long game in terms of making a name for itself at the D-I level, but he said things are looking up for the near future.
“I’m somebody that really wants to focus on sustainable success,” Looney said. “Things are getting ready to ramp up here in the next year or two, and I think the sky's the limit for this institution.”
Aside from athletic success, Looney said he hopes to bring positive relationships to his new role at UNA. After the success that he’s had in that facet at Missouri Western, Looney said he’ll use that experience to have success in Florence.
“Before you even start at what athletic records look like and what the facilities look like, those relationships in the community are very important,” Looney said. “I’ll definitely come to North Alabama with that as a priority.”
