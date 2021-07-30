One day following the announcement of the loss of a gigantic figure in his conference, MIAA commissioner Mike Racy showed little signs of worry.
Josh Looney announced Monday he would be stepping down after four years at Missouri Western to take over as the next director of athletics at North Alabama beginning Sept. 1. The next day at MIAA Football Media Day, Racy emphasized the impact of the loss while insisting there’s plenty to remain excited about in St. Joseph.
“Based on some of the calls that I’ve received, I’m very confident Missouri Western will find that next dynamic leader,” Racy said with a smile and a laugh. “There’s a number of folks around the country — Division II and Division I administrators — that recognize what Josh has helped create and has helped do. They understand there’s a great opportunity in St. Joe to keep that ball rolling.
“I have no doubt Missouri Western will be in good hands with the next person sitting in the A.D. chair.”
Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy said Monday that a search for an interim, expected to be named as soon as early next, as well as a national search for the school’s next A.D. would begin immediately. Looney, a key role in negotiating a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp, is staying on to help ensure camp rolls on without a hitch and to assist in the search in any way he’s asked.
“Josh and his team have created such a wonderful set of athletic programs and the trajectory is going up, and I want to capitalize on that as soon as possible,” Kennedy said. “(We want to) make sure we have the best candidates possible looking at our campus, looking at the excitement we have with Chiefs camp. Who wouldn’t want this position? It’s a great opportunity.”
Head football coach Matt Williamson was the last coach hired before Looney began in 2017, growing his program from four wins to back-to-back bowl game victories and the first nine-win season in nearly a decade. Despite previous athletic director Kurt McGuffin orchestrating his hire, Williamson was met with sadness and encouragement from the move with his season just more than a month from beginning.
“He did wonders — brought our athletic program together. We continued to grow and strengthen the foundation of the department,” Williamson said.
“It’s tough for Missouri Western, but we’ll find another one. There’s a lot of people who want this job. We’ll find another really good one.”
Eleven different teams have competed in the NCAA postseason under his leadership in basketball, football, track, soccer, softball and golf. That included rejuvenated success on the hardwood where the Griffons won the most games of any MIAA school between men’s and women’s basketball in 2019-20. The men have 44 wins the last three years and are coming off a regional in Will Martin’s first year while the women won 21 games in Candi Whitaker’s first season, battling through youth this spring. Looney hired both coaches, as well as Sundance Wicks, his first hire.
Wicks (Wyoming) and softball coach Jen Bagley Trotter (St. Thomas) also left for Division I opportunities — in their home states — over the last year-plus, giving Western a sign of promise and growth rather than scare.
“It’s anything but people departing,” Looney said. “We’ve had a great thing here and people are recognized for their success and the people that are around them have opportunities that come their way.”
Part of getting those bold faces on campus goes back to Looney’s goals in his interview on campus. He discussed building relationships between the athletic department and its community and campus, as well as expanding the Griffon brand. That grew from modernized looks to logo wording and extensive social media, while the Griffons have won national community engagement awards and completed more than 4,000 hours each year.
In all, it’s created an environment those on campus know will be inviting and attractive.
“We are coming around the corner after a tough year, and I look at it as an opportunity for someone who is looking for this kind of athletic opportunity to say, ‘Wow, Missouri Western has a lot of great stuff going on and I wanna be a part of that team.’ I’m confident we’ll find that individual,” Kennedy said, adding that she is looking for somebody with drive, ambition and a sense of wanting to integrate into St. Joseph.
Looney, who has deep ties to St. Joe and the MIAA as a Washburn student-athlete, former Chiefs reporter and through family in town, noted he will be a Griffon fan for life after his move. With excitement of the unknown lying ahead at the next level, he’s confident the next person is inheriting a sleeping giant.
“You talk about fear of missing out, I told our staff (Monday morning) I’m excited for what’s ahead,” Looney said. “My focus as we transition now is to … work on a plan with Dr. Kennedy and others to make sure this thing’s teed up and ready for this next athletic director where he or she can really take something we believe is special and take it to the next level.
“I do believe the best is yet to come for Missouri Western.”
