Missouri Western men’s basketball transfer Ethan Kilgore will look to become a key contributor for the Griffons as he brings Division I experience to the roster.
“I think we got a couple guys: me, Julius (Dixon), Matt (Nunez) coming in, transfers that have had D1 experience. We’re gonna come in and add some real fire to the team,” said Kilgore. “Then we got vets like Will Eames and those guys. I think this year, we’re gonna be in some contention and then in the next couple years, we’ve got a lot of young guys who are really good.”
Kilgore is one of three Division I transfers signed by the program this offseason. As Kilgore continues to become acclimated with the culture at Western under head coach Will Martin and his staff, he sees a hunger in the eyes of his new teammates.
“I think this next year, I think we’re all in the same mindset. We’re ready to compete, and not just win a couple games, we’re ready to really compete in the MIAA,” said Kilgore.
A standout at East Buchanan, Kilgore spent his first year as a college athlete at the University of Idaho. In April, the former Vandal signed with Missouri Western, a place that had interest in him when he was coming out of high school. Kilgore mentioned that Missouri Western was in consideration for him during his initial recruiting journey.
“I was really close with Coach Sundance (Wicks) and then obviously Coach Martin was here too, so I was really close to him. I always had his number. He always had mine. As soon as I hit the portal, we were back in a relationship,” said Kilgore.
Even in his short time as a Division I athlete, Kilgore feels the time benefited his work ethic and its ability to carry over to the Griffons.
“You got to learn how to grind,” said Kilgore. “It’s every day. The days are long. You’ve got to learn how to lift hard, push yourself and then go to practice and push yourself again. Then, take care of your body after and you’re just on repeat.”
