Ethan Kilgore picked up the phone to call Will Martin Tuesday night.
The rest was history.
“I think I kind of freaked him out at first because I told him I was gonna call him (Wednesday) morning and let him know what my decision was. You know, I called him, I think he was a little pink in the face when he first answered,” Kilgore said.
After two years at Idaho, the former East Buchanan all-state basketball player announced his commitment to transfer to Missouri Western the next afternoon on Twitter.
“When I told him and he lit up — you couldn’t slap the smile off either of our faces we were so happy (Tuesday) night and it was a really special moment,” Kilgore said. “We just sat on the phone for about 30 minutes and hashed it out and talked about everything and how great of an experience it is and how excited we are.”
Kilgore officially visited Missouri Western when he was in high school, back when Martin was an assistant to then-head coach Sundance Wicks. Kilgore envisioned himself as a part of the program even back then.
“I think that kind of was in the back of my head the whole time,” Kilgore said. “It was always definitely an option.”
Kilgore ultimately decided to continue his career at Idaho. The Vandals went just 10-43 the last two seasons, with Kilgore averaging 3.2 points on 14 minutes per game this past season with three career double-digit scoring efforts.
A chance to rediscover his “love of the game” led Kilgore to transfer from Idaho, he said.
“I think over the last few years, that kind of faded. I wasn’t as happy as I’d want to be because basketball is my favorite thing in the world to do,” Kilgore said. “I wanted to find a coach that has confidence in me and what I can do.”
Enter Martin. Everything Kilgore wanted and more, Martin quickly delivered.
The day Kilgore entered the transfer portal, Martin called him. The two continued to text every day and connected even further over multiple phone calls.
‘It’s not even just talking about basketball; it’s just talking about life, and really building our relationship more than it already was,” Kilgore said. “I think we’re really close for the fact that I haven’t been on campus as a Griffon for a single day yet and I feel like I’ve been there for years now.”
When Kilgore flew to Kanas City for his visit earlier this month, Martin picked him up at the airport after midnight, driving him back to St. Joseph. After his visit, Kilgore knew deep down he wanted to go to Missouri Western.
“When you feel it in your heart, you feel it, and you know it and I think when I left my visit, I did know it, but I needed to go to my other visits and kind of reassure myself and make sure I saw everything through. So I’m really excited to get home, man, and it’s gonna be great. These next couple of years are gonna be a lot of fun, and hopefully we’re gonna bring a lot of W’s to the program,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore is the third D-I transfer snagged by the Griffons this year, joining East Tennessee State center Matt Nunez and Morehead State wing Julius Dixon.
“I think we’re building something special,” Kilgore said. “They got really good players, really good guys, and with the addition of me and Matt and Julius, I think we’re going to be a really, really good team next year.”
The former Bulldog was a three-time all-state selection and named All-News-Press NOW Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year three times, scoring nearly 2,500 points.
Other than his 6-foot-5 frame, combining play above the rim and beyond the 3-point line, Kilgore said his basketball I.Q. has improved over the years.
“I really understand all the principles and concepts not that I didn’t in high school, but I feel like it’s just taken another step up. I don’t think I gotta show what I can do out here as much as I would like,” Kilgore said.
Now Kilgore will be able to showcase his growth on the court in front of his family in his hometown.
“Especially just my whole family being able to come see me play for the next couple years is really special to me,” Kilgore said.
The Griffons finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-17 overall record and a 10-12 mark in conference play, falling to Rogers State in the first round of the MIAA Tournament. The Griffons were in the NCAA Tournament the season prior.
Kilgore’s main goal is to collect more wins next season, and he looks forward to doing it in his backyard.
“I’m wanting to show everybody that I’m still who I was. I’m still Ethan. I’m just ready. I’m just ready to get to work. I’m gonna grind. There’s a lot of work to be done,” Kilgore said. “I’m just ready to start that process and then start getting a lot of wins. I think the camaraderie on the team is awesome. So I’m ready to build relationships with those guys and get all that started.”
