Freshman quarterback Reagan Jones earned his first career start under center, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing another as Missouri Western earned its first road win with a 45-28 victory Saturday at Missouri Southern in Joplin, Missouri.
Southern (3-6) opened the game with a 58-yard flea-flicker after winning the toss and electing to receive, but Western held strong at the goal line to force a field goal.
Jones responded with a 56-yard rushing score, and Travon Harris' first touchdown of the year made it 14-3 after one quarter.
Southern scored a touchdown with four seconds left in the half on a 3-yard pass from Dawson Herl to Keandre Bledsoe, and Western led 17-14 at the half.
Western (4-5) extended its lead on a 40-yard strike from Jones to Cooper Burton, and a 20-yard rushing score by Jones followed for a 21-14 lead.
Herl's second touchdown pass of the day cut the deficit to 31-21, but Jones and Brandon Hall each rushed for short scores in the fourth for a 45-21 lead. Southern added late points on a third score by Herl, his second touchdown toss to JarMichael Cooper, in the final minutes.
Western ran for a season-high 412 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per rush while holding Southern to just 112 on the ground. Western did lose three fumbles but got one back on defense. Western outgained Southern 588-419 as Southern still managed 307 yards passing.
Jones completed 12 of 16 passes for 181 yards and the lone touchdown. He added 17 carries for 159 yards and three scores, averaging 9.4 yards per rush. Jones, who played in seven games, earned the start over Anthony Vespo, who had managed just one touchdown drive while battling injuries the last four weeks. He was also away from the team to deal with family matters.
Hall (69) and Shen Butler Lawson Jr. (64) also eceliped 50 yards on the ground. Three other backs tallied 30-plus yards.
Burton led the receiving efforts with three catches for 90 yards. C.J. Parks added four catches for 75 yards, including a 50-yard reception.
Evan Chohon (15) and Kobe Cummings (14) led the tackling efforts, each adding 1.5 tackles for loss. Western tallied six total TFLs and six pass breakups.
Western will return home to face Central Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day.
