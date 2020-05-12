In his sophomore year, JaQuaylon Mays was asked to carry the load for one of the most successful seasons in Johnson County Community College history.
He saw the men’s basketball program go 56-12 in his two years, a school record for a two-year span. He will bring those winning ways to St. Joseph this fall as the looks to propel the Griffons to new heights.
“They showed a lot of interest in me. They talked with me a little but in my freshman season, but then my sophomore season they really started contacting me a lot,” Mays said. “I got to go on campus and I really liked it, and I really like the coaches there.”
Mays committed to the Griffons shortly after the a season that saw him earn Kansas Jayhawk Conference Division II Most Valuable Player honors. Mays averaged 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 53% from the field.
He led the conference with 67 steals and ranked second in scoring and assists, earning second-team All-American status. The Cavaliers finished 25-7, falling in the Region VI championship.
Mays started 24 games as a freshman, averaging 8 points while shooting 42.7% from 3-point range. He finished at 37.9% from deep as a sophomore.
“My sophomore year, I had the ball in my hands so I had to make plays to score and do things for others, little hustle plays,” Mays said. “At Missouri Western, I think I’ll have a good fit getting back to what I like, getting back to that shooting guard position.”
Mays takes pride in finding areas of the court on offense to exploit the defense as a slasher, but takes more pride on the other end of the floor.
“I really like to play defense. Being able to lock down as a defender is a good thing,” Mays said. “Anybody can score the ball, but not everybody can stop someone from scoring. That’s the main thing for me, playing good defense and transitioning it to offense.
“I’m really gonna work to get to the catch-and-shoot like I did my freshman year.”
Mays will join a backcourt that is led by All-MIAA guard Tyrell Carroll and sophomore sharpshooter Reese Glover, with 3-point specialist Tyus Millhollin set to be replaced after graduation. First-year head coach Will Martin, who Mays pulled for to get the head-coaching job after Sundance Wicks’ resignation, is looking forward to Mays’ addition.
“Q is an added piece that we were missing in the past with his ability to play both point guard and shooting guard positions at a high level,” Martin said. “He is a true combo guard that Griff fans will love watching play. More than anything, his character and high intensity approach to the game makes him a perfect fit for the culture we have fought to build here at Missouri Western.”