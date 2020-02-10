Sundance Wicks and the Missouri Western men’s basketball team were picked last in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll prior to his first season. The man of acronyms adopted a team favorite.
“D.F.L.” instills that mindset to play like you’re picked dead last, with a word of choice tossed in the middle for some extra flair.
When the Griffons were picked 12th this season, one spot lower than they finished a year ago, the mantra lived on.
“DFL. That’s our mentality every year. It doesn’t matter if we’re actually picked last or 10th or second,” redshirt freshman Will Eames said following the team’s sixth straight win Saturday. “We were picked that because we were young. Who cares at this point? We’re just gonna keep winning, keep doing our job, and the rankings will figure out themself.”
Now 13-11, despite sitting at 3-7 at one point in the season, the Griffons are just one game back of third in the MIAA with six games to play, sporting a 9-4 league record. A reason for the resurgence has been that same youth, as seniors Tyus Millhollin and Beau Baker are the lone upperclassmen seeing regular minutes for the Griffons. The rest lies on a starting lineup and bench of freshman and sophomores.
During the current six-game win streak, four different players have led the team in scoring. In four of those games, sophomore guard Tyrell Carroll has dished out at least six assists. In Saturday’s win against Central Missouri, it was freshman Reese Glover’s 26 points and eight 3-pointers than hooved the Mules.
“It’s awesome when you can have multiple guys step in,” Glover said. “That’s a credit to our team and the trust we have in each other. Even if you’re coming off the bench, you’re getting your looks. That’s when we play our best basketball — when we’re trusting each other.”
The turnaround has been sparked by a 9-0 home record, one of just 10 Division II teams with a perfect slate inside their own arena.
From the confidence inside MWSU Fieldhouse has burned a trust that any team could become the latest victim of their 3-point defense and offensive versatility.
“We aren’t really scared of anybody anymore,” Eames said. “We’re gonna take our five over theirs.”
The challenge this week comes in the form of the Pittsburg State Gorillas and No. 18 Missouri Southern, currently the No. 2 team in the MIAA. Both teams with exceptional offensive firepower battling for MIAA Tournament spots, though the streaking Griffons are fighting a battle of their own, as well.
“We’re on the road, and we haven’t been as good on the road this year,” Eames said. “We’ve gotta roll on our two-game road winning streak. We’ve just gotta maintain our confidence and respect the game.”