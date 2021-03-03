For the third-straight year, the Northwest Missouri State men are bringing home three of the top honors in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Junior guard Trevor Hudgins was named MIAA Player of the Year for the second-straight season, the conference announced Wednesday. Junior guard Diego Bernard also continued Northwest’s run as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, while Ben McCollum was named MIAA Coach of the Year.
Hudgins is the sixth-straight Bearcat to win MIAA Player of the Year, continuing a streak that included Justin Pitts and Joey Witthus. Hudgins also secured first-team all-MIAA status for the second straight season. Hudgins averaged 19.2 points per game and shot 53.9% from the floor. Hudgins shot 52.8% from 3-point range with five assists per game.
Bernard, a Lafayette grad, also moved up to second-team all-MIAA status and tallied his third straight appearance on the MIAA's all-Defensive squad. Senior Ryan Hawkins won the two previous Defensive Player of the Year awards. Bernard averaged 12.2 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks plus steals per game.
Hawkins was named to first-team All-MIAA for a second-straight year and was on the All-Defensive team. He averaged 21.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 54% and 44% from 3.
Sophomore Luke Waters earned honorable mention All-MIAA for the first time. He averaged just shy of 10 points and shot 58.5%.
McCollum’s coach of the year honor is the eighth of his career and seventh-straight. Northwest was 21-1 in the regular season.
Missouri Western also had four players earn All-MIAA honors. Junior Tyrell Carroll was named second-team All-MIAA and to the All-Defensive team after leading the MIAA in steals. He scored a career-high 18.5 points per game while finishing in the top six in assists, scoring, assist-to-turnover ratio and free throws made.
Lafayette alum Caleb Bennett finished his first season as a Griffon with an honorable mention accolade. He averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals.
Will Eames, last year’s MIAA Freshman of the Year, was picked to the honorable mention team. He averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, fourth in the league, with seven double-doubles.
Sophomore Reese Glover also earned honorable mention. He led the nation with 68 made 3-pointers at a 41-percent clip. He averaged 11.7 points per game.
Fort Hays State’s Kaleb Hammeke was the MIAA Freshmanof the Year. Washburn’s Tyler Geiman, Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin and Fort Hays State’s Jared Vitztum joined Hudgins and Hawkins on the All-MIAA first team.