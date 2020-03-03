KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each year, the day prior to the MIAA Tournament is a special one for Bearcat individuals. For the past four years, Northwest stars have littered the conference’s postseason, claiming the past four MIAA Player of the Year honors.
Though last week’s rivalry with Missouri Western didn’t prove to be as close as it might have appeared on paper, the two programs swept the conference’s top awards announced Tuesday.
Northwest sophomore Trevor Hudgins not only tabbed a second-straight first-team All-MIAA honor, but the Bearcat was named the MIAA Player of the Year for the conference, continuing a list of five straight Northwest standouts to win the award. Justin Pitts won three straight before Joey Witthus was tabbed the winner a year ago.
Junior forward Ryan Hawkins was named Defensive Player of the Year with Ben McCollum winning Coach of the Year honors. Missouri Western forward Will Eames was tabbed the MIAA’s Freshman of the Year, a first for the Griffons.
Hudgins shot nearly 52% and averaged 19.6 points per game for the 28-1 Bearcats, winners of 20 straight. He leads the nation in 3-point percentage, averaging a make of 52.7% of his attempts. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.2 is third in Division II, while his six assists per game top the MIAA.
The Manhattan, Kansas, native has top 20 points 17 times and 30 points three times. He’s the eighth different Bearcat to win the honors.
Hawkins repeats as the MIAA Defensive Player of Year, being tabbed an All-Defensive team spot, and earned first team all-MIAA honors for the first time. Hawkins leads the Bearcats in scoring (22.8 points per game), rebounds (7.6), steals (2.1) and blocked shots (0.7). Hawkins leads the MIAA in steals (65), ranks fifth in rebounding and fifth in minutes played per game.
Hawkins is one of three MIAA players with at least 20 steals, 20 blocks, 20 assists and 20 3-pointers made, a list that includes Eames. Hawkins is shooting 55.5% from the field and 45% from three-point range. Hawkins set the Northwest single-game scoring record with 44 points on Nov. 2, 2019.
McCollum secured his sixth MIAA Coach of the Year Award after leading the Bearcats to their seventh consecutive MIAA regular season title as the search for a fifth straight tournament title begins Thursday. Northwest produced a mark of 18-1 in league play, winning by an average of more than 17 points. McCollum has guided the Bearcats to nine consecutive 20-win seasons, including an overall mark of 66-1 over the past two years.
Missouri Western’s Eames became the first Griffon to earn the title of MIAA Freshman of the Year after averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. During MWSU's seven-game winning streak, the redshirt freshman from Lee's Summit averaged a double-double per game.
Eames finished sixth in the MIAA in rebounding and scored a career-high 25 points with 10 rebounds against Central Missouri. He pulled down 14 boards against Nebraska Kearney recorded three games with four made 3-point field goals.
Missouri Western sophomore Tyrell Carroll became Western’s first honoree on the first team in 14 years. The sophomore from Omaha scored 491 points with 105 rebounds, 166 assists and 60 steals. He led the team, averaging 17.5 points per game, 5.9 assists, 2.1 steals and pulled down 3.8 rebounds per game. Carroll ranked fifth in the MIAA in scoring, eighth in field goal percentage (47.2%), second in assists, fifth in assist to turnover ratio (1.9), second in steals and sixth in minutes played. He needs 12 more assists to break the MWSU single season record.
Northwest’s Diego Bernard earned third team all-MIAA status and a spot on the MIAA All-Defensive squad for the second straight year. Bernard is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shooting 47.9 percent from the field.
Northwest and Western each earned one honorable mention nod. Northwest senior Ryan Welty is averaging 7.7 points per game and is shooting 54.9% from the field and 51.6% from deep. He ranks No. 2 among all active NCAA players in career 3-point field goal percentage at 51.%.
Western senior Tyus Millhollin averaged 15.8 points per game, good for 10th in the MIAA. His 3.3 made threes per game were tied for the most in the MIAA, and his 39.5% 3-point percentage was sixth-best. He tied the single-season program record with 96 3-pointers, including a single-game record with 10 on Senior Day.
The Bearcats return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in the MIAA quarterfinals against the winner of No. 8-seeded Central Oklahoma and No. 9-seeded Lincoln.
The Griffons will head to Kansas City as the No. 4 seed in the MIAA Championships where they will face No. 5 seed Washburn at 6 p.m. Friday.